Watch Mandy Moore's Hilarious Reaction to Her New Hyper-Organized Pantry: 'Shut Up!'

Mandy Moore’s reaction to her newly organized pantry was just a little dramatic.

“Oh my god. Oh. My god. Shut up!” the This is Us star exclaims as she opens the door to her walk-in kitchen storage space, before promptly “fainting” on the floor.

The area was decked out by celebrity home organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of The Home Edit. “[Moore] is one of our favorite people of all time, and her pantry is one of our favorite pantries of all time. We want to keep visiting both!” the duo wrote of the project on their mega-popular Instagram.

Two influential friends of Moore’s, Olive & June founder Sarah Tuttle Gibson and blogger Emily Schuman of Cupcakes and Cashmere also gushed over the pantry on Instagram this week, sharing videos on their respective Instagram Stories.

Moore, who is engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, has been documenting the top-to-bottom renovation of her Southern California home over the last year. She’s working with designer Sarah Sherman Samuel and architect Emily Farnham to imbue the midcentury property with a modern look, while still paying tribute to the era in which it was built. A few of the highlights include colorful terrazzo floors, gold hardware in the master bath and a new in-ground swimming pool.

Her organizers, Shearer and Teplin, are go-tos for A-list home design lovers. They’ve organized everything from pantries to play rooms for stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate, Lauren Conrad and Kacey Musgraves.