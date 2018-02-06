This City Has the Worst Traffic Congestion in the U.S — for the Sixth Year in a Row

While many U.S. cities ranked among those with the most traffic, Los Angeles came out on top for the sixth time in a row.

Los Angeles traffic stats found that drivers spent 102 hours in congestion in 2017 during peak hours, according to the traffic study by Inrix. Los Angeles traffic also cost close to $3,000 last year per driver. However, some might be happy to know that Los Angeles traffic congestion actually went down last year by 2%.

Moscow and New York City weren’t far behind, tying at 91 hours. The Cross Bronx Expressway alone marked the worst corridor in the United States for the third year in a row. The study found that drivers spend 118 hours on the expressway each year.

FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Overall, the U.S. had 10 of the top 25 cities for traffic and was found to be the most congested developed nation. However, a few spots were able to improve their traffic levels. South Bend, Ind., had a 25% reduction in peak hour traffic over the past year. El Paso, Austin and Dallas also reduced their traffic levels.

Sao Paulo, at 86 hours, and San Francisco, at 79 hours, rounded out the top five.

The study looked at 1,360 cities across 38 countries.