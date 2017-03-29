7 Things We Want to See In the TLC Trading Spaces Reboot – Including More Foliage as Wallpaper

Trading Spaces is coming back to televisions nationwide, and fans are already getting giddy with visions of new two-day room revamps.

On Tuesday, TLC president and general manager Nancy Daniels announced that the early 2000s home renovation series would be returning to the network in 2018 – but provided little other detail.

So, until the network is ready to divulge, here’s some things from Trading Spaces‘ original run that we’re hoping will carry on through the reboot.

1. Voice of reason Paige Davis and her famous pixie

When actress Paige Davis was brought on as host of the show in its second season, homeowners finally had someone to turn to for aid in talking down out of control designers. And Davis quickly became integral to the format – from her famous flippy haircut to her fun attitude and Tim Gunn-like level of time management.

After the reboot news was announced, Davis expressed her interest in rejoining the series, writing to a fan on Twitter, “I hope I get to host again.”

It's true as far as I can tell. I hope I get to host again. RT @NYDesignGuy: @RealPaigeDavis Wait what?!… — Paige Davis (@RealPaigeDavis) March 28, 2017

2. Unbridled use of unconventional materials (aka Hildi’s return)

Before there was shiplap… there was hay and hot glue?

Many of Trading Spaces‘ original designers – Hildi Santo-Tomas, Vern Yip, Genevieve Gorder, Doug Wilson, Frank Bielec and Laurie Hickson-Smith – had a penchant for out of the box design. A repeat culprit was Santo-Tomas, who glued not only straw and an array of bright silk flowers to walls, but also once put furniture on the ceiling and filled a living room with sand.

We’re all for the unique textures, and, unlike the homeowners, aren’t quite as concerned with livability and resale value after the cameras stop rolling.

3. Celebrity homeowners

During the show’s peek in popularity, a group of celebrities opened up their homes to the Trading Spaces designers, including Sara Rue and Andy Dick, Jessica Biel and Beverly Mitchell and Dixie Chicks’ singer Natalie Maines.

This time around, who wouldn’t want to see Justin Bieber‘s mansion get the Hildi treatment, or Taylor Swift‘s penthouse receive an update from Doug? (Yes, we’re dreamcasting here).

4. A new group of the coolest carpenters around

While the show’s designers were often the main attraction during Trading Spaces, its crop of wise, handy and creative carpenters so often stole the spotlight that they’ve become celebrities in their own right. We’re talking Ty Pennington, of eventual Extreme Makeover: Home Edition fame, as well as Amy Wynn Pastor and Carter Oosterhouse (who’s now wed to actress Amy Smart).

It remains unclear if the OGs of the wood shop will return next year, but if not, we’re hoping for a new carpenter at least half as charismatic as Pennington (and with Oosterhouse’s winning smile, too).

5. Dramatic reveal reactions

Meltdowns, breakdowns and showdowns have become staples in the newest generation of reality television – so much so, that the homeowners’ less-than-thrilled reactions to some of Trading Spaces designers’ work now look tame.

One man was so unhappy with how his space turned out he noted that a lot of the furniture would end up as “firewood,” and his wife had to leave the room, overcome with emotion and not wanting to sob on camera. (She did that audibly off screen.)

While not every reality series can have leg-throwing levels of drama, we’re hoping to see a lot more of homeowner-designer showdowns – before and after the rooms are done.

6. Themes! Themes! Themes!

Who says only children’s rooms and birthday parties can have themes!?

During the show’s original run, designers turned a kitchen into a Mexican fiesta, a bedroom into a safari and a dining area into a horror movie. Hopefully, Trading Spaces round two puts the same emphasis on theming – we’re envisioning a spaceship-style bathroom that’s just out of this world.

FROM COINAGE: Best Home Improvement Tips for Every Budget

7. A bigger budget

When homeowners originally swapped spaces, designers only had a measly $1,000 to make their visions come to life. Ten years on, we imagine the budgets will have gotten bigger as well.

In fact, things used to be so tight Vern Yip told House Beautiful that early on in the series, designers had to cover any budget overages themselves! Hopefully, more dollar signs lead to more unbridled takes on living spaces.