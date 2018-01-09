These U.S. Cities Have the Worst Bed Bug Infestations

New York may have a reputation for bad bed bugs, but it’s only the eight-worst city in the U.S. for infestations, according to a new study.

The top spot belongs to Baltimore, according to the report compiled by pest control services company Orkin, Bloomberg reports. It’s the second straight year the city ranked as No. 1 on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list.

The list, which was released Monday, is based on the most residential and commercial treatments used on the critters from December 2016 to November 2017, Orkin entomologist Tim Husen said, Bloomberg reports. According to Husen, the list reflects a rising number of infestations across the country.

Second-place went to Washington, D.C, Baltimore’s neighbor 40 miles down the road. Chicago, Los Angeles and Columbus, Ohio follow behind in that order

Rounding out the bottom five is Cincinnati, Detroit, New York City, San Francisco and Dallas.

While Baltimore does offer tips to residents infested with the blood-sucking bugs, the city doesn’t have any mitigation programs, according to its website.

But Tania Baker, director of communications for the Baltimore’s housing authority, said the city does take steps to remedy the situation.

“In Baltimore, the Department of Housing and Community Development’s property maintenance inspectors are specially trained to inspect and identify bed bug infestations,” Baker told Bloomberg. “If bed bugs are found, violation notices are issued to both the owner and occupant to take the necessary steps to eliminate the infestation.”