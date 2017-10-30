These Two States Might Opt Out of Daylight Savings Time

As people across the country prepare to turn their clocks back an hour for daylight savings time, two states are resisting the wintertime tradition.

Massachusetts and Maine have been considering ditching daylight savings time. Given their far northeastern location, the sun can set as early as 4 p.m., and health experts and lawmakers have argued that it might make more sense to join the Atlantic time zone, getting an extra hour of sunlight in the afternoon.

“Why do we keep doing this to ourselves?” Donna Bailey, a Democratic state representative in Maine who sponsored a failed bill to make the change, told The Wall Street Journal.

Bailey admitted that much of what has kept both states in the time zone has simply been tradition, saying inertia was a large factor in the failure to change.

“The practical matter is this is something that has been in place and does not change easily,” she said.

A state commission in Massachusetts has been mulling the same problem, and the 11-person panel could make a “data-driven case for moving to the Atlantic Time Zone year-round,” the commission said in a report.

If the time change did occur, school starting time would likely need to be pushed back to accommodate the difference for Massachusetts schools, NBC News reported.

The second draft is set to be finished by November 1, and then it could go to lawmakers, according to the same NBC report.