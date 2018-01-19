These Are the Best Furniture and Home Decor Sales Happening This Weekend

Gift-giving season is over, but there’s no reason to have the post-holiday blues. Your favorite home stores are having major sales to put those gift cards (and store credit from your returns!) to good use.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Pieces from her spring collection for Target

ABC Home: Up to 30% off lighting, up to 50% off bed and bath, up to 70% off carpet and rugs.

AllModern: 15% off all Gus* Modern furniture (through Jan. 28). Up to 65% off all sofas and seating (through Jan. 31).

Birch Lane: Up to 70% off entrway storage, accent furniture, closet storage, sofas and sections, coffee tables and lighting (through Jan 21).

Bloomingdale’s: Buy More, Save More: Save 15% off $150 – $299, 20% off $200 – $399, 25% off $400 or more. Look for promo code SAVEMORE (through Jan 19).

Cost Plus World Market: Huge Furniture Sale: Discounts site wide.

Hayneedle: Game Day Furniture Sale: Save on accent tables, TV stands and bar stools. Entryway Event: Save on indoor benches, hall trees and baskets. Baby Essentials Sale: Save on cribs, rockers, car seats and strollers (through Jan. 25).

Home Depot: Save up to 40% off select bedding, bath & bath essentials, up to 30% off select storage solutions.

Jayson Home: Up to 50% off furniture and decor (through Jan. 22).

Joss & Main: Up to 70% off accent tables and stools, chests and dressers, and accent chairs (through Jan. 24).

Kohl’s: 3-Day Sale: Save on select bed & bath, kitchen & dining.

Land of Nod: Save up 80% off sale items across all departments.

Macy’s: Winter Weekend Sale: Save on select bed and bath, dining and entertaining, furniture, kitchen, luggage, lighting and more. Save 30% – 50% off kitchen essentials, including cookware, kitchen electrics, cutlery & more; sale: $39.99 and under for bedding & bath essentials.

Neiman Marcus: End of Season Sale: Save up to 75% off select bath, bedding, dining, décor, furniture and travel.

Nordstrom: Home Sale: Save up to 25% off kitchen & tabletop, bath, bedding, and home décor (through Jan. 21).

Pier 1: Furniture Sale: Save up to 25% off, excludes clearance. One Big Sale & Clearance: save up to 75% off select furniture, rugs, curtains, pillows and cushions, bed, bath, dining and entertaining, lighting and décor. Save up to 25% off bedroom furniture. 15% off indoor dining chairs, benches, counter stools, bar stools. Home Fragrance: buy 2, save 20%; buy 3, save 30%.

Pottery Barn: Stock Up & Save Event: Save 10% off $100 or more, 20% off $200 or more, 30% off $300 or more using code STOCKUP. The Upholstery Event: Save 20% off with code RELAX. Save up to 50% off all rugs.

Pottery Barn Kids: Save 25% off almost everything, including furniture, bedding and storage.

PBteen: Save 25% off almost everything for girls’ rooms, boys’ rooms and lounge rooms. PBTeen Outlet: Save up to 75% off furniture, bedding and décor.

RELATED: Prepare to Fall in Love with Monique Lhuillier’s Dreamy Pottery Barn Collaboration

Sur La Table: Winter Sale: Save up to 60% off cookware, entertaining, baking, cooks’ tools, cutting boards, small appliances and more. Extra 25% off holiday clearance.

West Elm: Save 25% off must-haves for every room, plus free shipping with code FREETRIP. Save up to 70% off all markdowns. Save up to 40% off 4 best sellers: Mongolian lamb pillows, flannel bedding, vases and side tables.

Williams Sonoma Home: Save 20% off dining and furniture, including dining tables, kitchen islands, chairs, stools, bars and consoles. Winter White Sale: save up to 30% off bedding and bath.