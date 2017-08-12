These Are the Best Weekend Sales You Should Be Shopping Right Now

Every weekend brings some sales worth a peek for the constant decorator, but this weekend is one for the decorating procrastinator. You know, the one who’s lived in their house for two years and still has their TV on a cardboard box, or who’s still pondering the prospect of an outdoor furniture set in mid-August. Sound familiar? Sound like you? You’re going to want to give this list a scan.

Our best bets for the weekend: major blowouts from AllModern and Joss & Main, offering up to 65% off outdoor finds and up to 80% off select furniture, respectively. Pottery Barn (regular, kids, and teens) is also promoting discounts up to 75% off right now.

AllModern: Up to 65% off beds, bedding sets, rugs, sofas and accent chairs (through August 15). 20% off Jonathan Adler (through August 12.)

Crate & Barrel: 15% off upholstery (through September 10).

Hayneedle: Save on sofas, chairs and tables (through August 27). Extra 10% off already reduced prices on select patio sets, Adirondak chairs, porch swings, chaise lounges and hammocks with code OUTDOOR17 (through August 24).

Home Depot: Up to 40% off select kitchen and bath essentials; up to 30% off select window blinds and shades, and select storage solutions.

Joss & Main: Up to 75% off outdoor items (through August 31). Up to 80% off select furniture and decor (through August 22). Up to 75% off rugs (through August 14).

Kohl’s: Save on select kitchen and dining, and bed and bath (through August 13). Extra 10% off select items with code SUPERSAVER (through August 15).

Lamps Plus: Up to 50% off lighting fixtures and home decor (through August 20).

Land of Nod: 15% off select desks, bookcases and shelving (through August 21).

Macy’s: 30% to 50% off select home styles; plus take an extra 15% or 10% off (through August 13).

Nordstrom: Save on select bedding, bath and home décor.

Pier 1: All furniture on sale, excluding clearance and Magnolia.

Pottery Barn: Up to 60% off all outdoor furniture; up to 40% off all wool rugs and pattern duvets; up to 30% off select desks, lamps and home office; up to 25% off all drapes; 20% off bedding favorites, organization systems, and leather sectionals, sofas and armchairs.

Pottery Barn Kids: 20% to 70% off all duvet covers and sheet sets; up to 30% off bedroom furniture and furniture for the study; 30% to 40% off desk accessories.

PBTeen: 30% to 75% off all bedding; 30% off bath towels; 20% to 40% off desks and desk seating; 20% off bedroom furniture.

Rejuvenation: 20% off lighting, furniture and organization.

West Elm: 20% to 30% off all sofas, sectionals, chairs and benches; up to 40% off furniture and rugs; 20% off lighting; up to 70% off markdowns.

Williams Sonoma Home: 20% off all upholstered furniture with code FURNITURE; extra 20% off clearance with code CLEARANCE; up to 50% off outdoor dining, lounge, rugs and pillows with code OUTDOOR

World Market: Save on all living room furniture; save up to 50% off décor and home office