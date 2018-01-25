The Top Rated Hotel in the World on TripAdvisor Costs $113 a Night

You’d think the most popular hotel on a site like TripAdvisor would cost an arm and a leg to stay in. However, travelers looking to experience something truly great will be happy to learn that staying in one of the most well-regarded hotels in the world costs a mere $113 a night.

Viroth’s Hotel, located in the center of Siem Reap, Cambodia, has earned the distinct honor of being named the number one hotel in the world in TripAdvisor’s annual Travelers’ Choice Awards. The resort town of Siem Reap in the northwest of the country is the gateway to the ancient Khmer kingdom and the world-famous ruins of Angkor Wat temple.

From the outside, the hotel looks like it’s simply a part of the natural landscape, as it’s covered in lush vines and vertical gardens.

Inside, guests are greeted with mid-century modern decor both in the lobby and in each guest room. In their rooms, visitors can also sit on well-appointed balconies overlooking the area. Or, for a relaxing experience, they can stand under the bathroom’s ultra-large rain showers. Each suite also comes filled with locally sourced decor, including fresh flowers.

Beyond the rooms, travelers can dip their toes in the hotel’s expansive pool or just sit next to it on a padded lounge chair and wait for a cocktail to be delivered.

And after working up an appetite during a long day by the pool, simply head over to one of the hotel’s two restaurants or bar for a bite to eat.

Tourists looking for more adventure should book one of the hotel’s local experiences, which include an archeological tour, a visit to nearby waterfalls, and more.

“Everything about this hotel was perfect; Service was exceptional, food was delicious, decor was gorgeous. If only every hotel could be like this,” one TripAdvisor commenter wrote of the surprising affordable stay.

“Beautifully decorated rooms and common areas, relaxing pool and spa, great restaurant for breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails. The staff were exceptional,” another added.