The Surprising Information Your Roomba Knows About You

The Roomba buzzing around your living room isn’t just collecting dirt. It’s collecting data.

iRobot, the company that sells these robotic vacuum devices, may consider selling the data it collects of floor spaces and individual homes to tech giants like Amazon, Apple or Google, according to an interview with iRobot CEO Colin Angle from Reuters. Angle notes that data would help the companies who acquire the data suggest what household items customers might be interested in buying, but consumers are worried about just what the automated vacuum would share and with whom.

“There’s an entire ecosystem of things and services that the smart home can deliver once you have a rich map of the home that the user has allowed to be shared,” Angle told Reuters. He said the company has not yet formed plans to sell the data, but a deal could be made in the next two years.

High-end models of iRobot’s Roomba can create “Clean Maps” — reports that users can use to better gauge how well the robotic vacuums are cleaning their homes.

The company’s 900-series Roomba also has a camera, sensors and software that allow it to build a map of the area it cleans and track its place within it. This data can be accessed on the iRobot HOME App, where users can opt out of allowing it to be collected by changing their settings.

The potential sale of customer data to outside companies poses privacy concerns for many, according to experts interviewed by Reuters and the New York Times. The Times spoke to Jamie Lee Williams, a staff lawyer at the digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation, who told the paper, “Especially combined with other data, this is going to be able to reveal a ton of information about what people’s lifestyles are like, what people’s daily patterns are like.” She notes it could also help companies figure out homeowners’ income level, and advertise to them accordingly.

However, a representative from iRobot told Real Simple the company would not sell this data without the consent of its customers.

“iRobot believes that in the future, this information could provide even more value for our customers by enabling the smart home and the devices within it to work better, but always with their explicit consent,” a spokesperson for the company wrote.

