The people have spoken. The votes have been counted. And three new figures are ready to represent you . . . on the Monopoly board.

Fans of the game cast 4.3 million votes from 146 countries during “Monopoly Token Madness,” a 21-day voting period in January, to select the eight pieces they would find in the next generation of the game.

RELATED: 100 Years Ago You Could Buy a House from Sears for $659, with One Big Catch

On Monday, Hasbro announced the winners: A rubber ducky, T-rex and penguin will join the Scottie dog, top hat, car, battleship, and cat in a new edition of the classic board game, out this fall. They beat out hopefuls including a computer, bunny slipper, monster truck and the crying-laughing emoji face.

Unfortunately, the announcement of the boardwalk’s new guard also means three old-fashioned favorites had to get the, ahem, boot. The thimble, wheelbarrow, and yes, the boot will no longer be included in the game.

Monday’s transition is far from the first upheaval in Monopoly history: The 1937 version of the game — the first to have metal tokens instead of wood — included an iron, purse, lantern, car, thimble, shoe, top hat, canon and rocking horse. The rocking horse, purse and lantern were cut in 1942 in favor of the dog, wheelbarrow and a horse and rider.

FROM COINAGE: Here’s How Much Beauty and the Beast’s Castle and Furniture Would Cost in Real Life

In 1998, fans voted in a “bag of money” token over a bi-plane or piggy bank. (The piece was retired in 2007.) And in 2013, a cat token was chosen over a helicopter, diamond ring and robot. For the first time, the addition also meant ousting an OG piece: the iron.

RELATED: These Cities Have the Best Quality of Life — and the Top 25 Are All Outside the U.S.

Hasbro, the makers of Monopoly, are asking fans to welcome the new pieces (or, you know, express their heartbreak over the loss of the old ones) using #monopolyvote. Or just buy the current version before it’s gone.