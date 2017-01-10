The L.A. Hotels Where Celebs Stay, Celebrate and Kick Back and Count Their Trophies During Awards Season

Los Angeles is a “City of Stars” year round, as the Golden Globes’ big winner La La Land points out in it’s Best Original Song, but come Awards Season, the city is stuffed to the gills with A-listers attending endless ceremonies, popping up at after parties, and of course crashing in its many impressive hotels. Even stars who reside in the City of Angels full-time often make use of the luxurious accommodations on offer for pre-show preparations and seamless delivery to the red carpet. Here, a guide to some of Hollywood’s favorite haunts for living it up — and recuperating in style.

The Beverly Hilton

The Beverly Hilton complex has long been the epicenter of the Golden Globes action. (Angelina Jolie made her famous post-show leap into the hotel’s Aqua Star Pool here in 1999, and George Clooney and Brad Pitt are frequent visitors, according to a hotel spokesperson.) In addition to hosting the awards ceremony itself, the hotel is also the main after-party destination, hosting events for HBO, Fox, NBC Universal, Netflix and the Weinstein Company, and Warner Brothers and InStyle.

Celebs who choose to stay on-site frequent the Penthouse Collection rooms on the 8th floor of the Wilshire Towers, which contain 16 luxury suites ranging from 830 to 3,750 square feet. Rooms are equipped with a virtual concierge service so stars don’t need to leave, but those who do can indulge in a beauty treatment invented just for the event: the Red Carpet-Ready facial.

The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

The L.A. outpost of the luxury hotel chain lures A-listers during award season with not-to-be-missed events including the AFI Luncheon and the BAFTA Tea Party, which this year hosted Emma Stone, Michelle Williams and Stranger Things favorite Millie Bobby Brown among others.

Stars looking for a short commute to the red carpet stay in the Presidential East, Presidential West and Royal Suites (the hotel’s crown jewels) and indulge in a chocolate Globes-themed creation courtesy of chef Federico Fernandez awaiting them in their room. He made 130 for this past weekend and will turn out more for the Grammys and Oscars. Every nominee who checked into the hotel received one, according to a hotel spokesperson. Sarah Jessica Parker even shared hers on Instagram.

Sunset Marquis

Celebrity guests including Kerry Washington, Pharrell Williams and Billy Bob Thornton, who took home the award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama last night, have all stayed at this West Hollywood haunt, which is an equally short limo ride from both the Beverly Hilton and the Dolby Theater, where the Academy Awards are held.

Stars checking into the exclusive address tend to occupy the 3,200-square-foot, two story Presidential Villa, which boasts a private screening room, a grand piano and a dining room that can seat ten.

AKA Hotel Residences

Renowned for it’s homey accommodations — including private-access townhouses — and luxury hotel amenities, AKA Hotel Residences is a favorite stay of Jennifer Lawrence, Empire director Lee Daniels and Richard Gere.

Room service aficionados also appreciate that they can order up from Wolfgang Puck’s Spago (Justin Bieber and Julia Roberts are fans) while staying at the Beverly Hills property. Puck has not allowed this option at any other property, a spokesperson for the hotel says.

The Montage Beverly Hills

Sean Penn chose this impossibly stylish hotel for his star-studded Haiti Rising event for the fifth year running. Leonardo DiCaprio, Nick Jonas and Lily Collins were in attendance this past weekend for the pre-Globes gathering. The hotel also boasts a steady flow of A-list guests year round. Most appreciate the privacy of the property, but not all: Justin Bieber once serenaded Selena Gomez with “My Girl” in the hotel’s lobby bar.

The Sunset Tower Hotel

Long a trusty gathering spot in the city for private celebs (Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Depp and Sean Penn have been spotted here), hotelier Jeff Klein’s Sunset Tower even has a famous maitre d’, Dmitri, who tends to the A-list visitors at the Tower Bar. The property was the site of Vanity Fair’s Oscar party for several years (last year it was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills), but kept a relatively low profile during Golden Globes weekend, hosting only one public event for agency CAA. However, one of their biggest clients, Jimmy Fallen, was busy over at the Beverly Hilton hosting a party of his own with NBC.

Chateau Marmont

The frequent celebrity haunt held the Globes weekend’s unofficial kickoff with W Magazine and Audi’s party on January 5, where Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Barbra Streisand and Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were all in attendance. Two days later, the chateau also had Vanity Fair and Paramount Picture’s event, and, on Sunday night, William Morris Entertaining took over the location for a post-show gathering. The storied hotel has hosted every sort of Hollywood affair, from the scandalous to the downright musical-worthy: say, a Lady Gaga sing-a-long.