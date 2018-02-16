Real Estate
The Italian Villa from Call Me By Your Name Is for Sale for $2.15 Million: See Inside
The real 16th-century estate that serves as Elio’s family home in the film, is located in Italy’s Lombardy region
Posted on
More
1 of 8
Call it Home Sweet Home
The picture-perfect Italian villa featured in the Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name could be the setting of your very own summer romance. The historic residence is currently for sale for $2.15 million, listed with Milan-based real estate firm House&Loft.
2 of 8
Setting the Scene
The property serves as the home of Elio Perlman (Timothee Chalamet) and his family, and is the setting for the teenager's tryst with his father's research assistant, Oliver (Armie Hammer).
3 of 8
The living room seen here was outfitted with antique furnishings for the film (first photo) by Violante Visconti di Modrone, an Italian duke’s daughter, according to Architectural Digest.
4 of 8
Historic Estate
The 16th-century estate, known as Villa Albergoni, is located in a small village in Italy's Lombardy region. The stone house features a portico with a balcony accessed from the second floor, two towers, and a service wing, added more recently.
5 of 8
A Director's
The film's director, Luca Guadagnino, loved the place so much, he considered purchasing it for himself. "I had known that house for many years; I even dreamed of buying that house," he tells AD. "Once I realized that I couldn’t afford it and didn’t really want it for my life, I knew where I was going to set the action of the film.
6 of 8
Lay of the Land
The living room and library (pictured), both with fireplaces, are located off a central corridor with frescoed ceilings. Upstairs, four large bedrooms each have a private bathroom.
7 of 8
In the Garden
The estate is surrounded by a "private park," according to the listing, and the verdant grounds are a frequent setting throughout the movie.
8 of 8
Spot the Cameo
House&Loft notes that the two hectare plot is filled "with secular plants and annexed minor buildings." The statue seen here is visible from the Perlman's al fresco dining room, visible in the previous still.
See Also
More
More
23 Members of the Same Family Were Kicked Off 'Cruise From Hell' After Brutal Videotaped Brawl