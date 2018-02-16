Real Estate

The Italian Villa from Call Me By Your Name Is for Sale for $2.15 Million: See Inside

The real 16th-century estate that serves as Elio’s family home in the film, is located in Italy’s Lombardy region

Everett

Call it Home Sweet Home

The picture-perfect Italian villa featured in the Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name could be the setting of your very own summer romance. The historic residence is currently for sale for $2.15 million, listed with Milan-based real estate firm House&Loft. 

Everett

Setting the Scene

The property serves as the home of Elio Perlman (Timothee Chalamet) and his family, and is the setting for the teenager's tryst with his father's research assistant, Oliver (Armie Hammer).

House&Loft

The living room seen here was outfitted with antique furnishings for the film (first photo) by Violante Visconti di Modrone, an Italian duke’s daughter, according to Architectural Digest. 

House&Loft

Historic Estate

The 16th-century estate, known as Villa Albergoni, is located in a small village in Italy's Lombardy region. The stone house features a portico with a balcony accessed from the second floor, two towers, and a service wing, added more recently.

House&Loft

The film's director, Luca Guadagnino, loved the place so much, he considered purchasing it for himself. "I had known that house for many years; I even dreamed of buying that house," he tells AD. "Once I realized that I couldn’t afford it and didn’t really want it for my life, I knew where I was going to set the action of the film.

House&Loft

Lay of the Land

The living room and library (pictured), both with fireplaces, are located off a central corridor with frescoed ceilings. Upstairs, four large bedrooms each have a private bathroom. 

Sony

In the Garden

The estate is surrounded by a "private park," according to the listing, and the verdant grounds are a frequent setting throughout the movie. 

House&Loft

Spot the Cameo 

House&Loft notes that the two hectare plot is filled "with secular plants and annexed minor buildings." The statue seen here is visible from the Perlman's al fresco dining room, visible in the previous still.

