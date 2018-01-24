Kristin Cavallari Is Launching a Home Line and Announces She's Opening an Uncommon James Store

Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about a few updates to her jewelry company.

The former Hills star, 31, revealed on Tuesday that she had plans to open a brick-and-mortar store for her brand Uncommon James in her new home base of Nashville. Now, she has taken to social media again to announce more news about an exciting expansion to her collection.

“I might as well tell you in addition to opening my first store, we’ll be launching home goods as well!” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Think jewelry dishes, salad tongs, wine glasses, and so much more.”

RELATED: Whitney Port Shows Off Her New Nursery and Master Bedroom: ‘It Fills Your Heart So Much’

The designer recently relocated from Chicago to Nashville with her husband, football player Jay Cutler, 34, and their three children, Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 2. Since making moves to Tennessee the reality star has also been putting down roots for her business.

“Hey Nashville, I’m opening the first @uncommonjames store!!!!!” she said in the original post. “Opening this March in the Gulch. Details to come but I couldn’t be more excited to share this with you!!!”

WATCH THIS: Kristin Cavallari & Husband Jay Cutler Say Farewell to Florida and the ‘End of Another Chapter’

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Is Set to Move to Nashville: ‘We’re Going to Be There for a Very Long Time, If Not Forever’

Her location for the shop is an upscale neighborhood in the southern hotspot that boasts a plethora of restaurants, fitness centers and hotels. With the promise of opening this spring, fans of Cavallari can expect to peruse her offerings in person in just a few months.

Cavallari and Cutler decided to swap the Windy City for the Tennessee hotspot after Cutler was cut from the Bears in March 2017 following 8 seasons with the team. Although he retired briefly to become a game analyst, he re-signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. Cavallari recently suggested he will not be returning next year.