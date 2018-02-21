The Empire State Building Will Go Dark Tonight to Honor Victims of Florida Shooting

New York City’s most famous building will go dark on Wednesday night to honor the victims of the Florida school shooting.

The Empire State Building, usually a bright beacon over Midtown Manhattan, will display dimmed lights and a rotating orange halo, according to the building’s website. Orange is often associated with the movement to end gun violence, stemming from the Wear Orange campaign begun in 2015 after the shooting death of a Chicago student. Julianne Moore, director Spike Lee, and President Barack Obama have all supported Wear Orange.

This is not the first time that the tower has used its iconic lights to honor victims of gun violence. In October 2017, the tower went dark in remembrance of the victims of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The lights, which were upgraded to computer-controlled LEDs in 2012, are also used to mark holidays and other occasions. The system is capable of displaying 16 million colors, which can change instantaneously, according to the building’s website.

Seventeen people were killed last Wednesday when a 19-year-old former student who had been expelled allegedly opened fire with a military-style semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, 19, is in custody and is being held without bond. He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, and has not yet entered a plea.