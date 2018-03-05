The East Coast Is Bracing for Another Winter Storm — Here’s How Much Snow Might Fall

A winter storm watch is in effect throughout much of the East Coast for the second time in a week, as a new winter storm is expected to bring snow and frigid conditions to states including Massachusets that are still recovering from last week’s nor’easter.

According to a winter storm advisory from the National Weather Service on Monday, those in northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut, and southeast New York can expect to see anywhere six to nine inches of snow starting late Tuesday night into Wednesday evening.

The winter storm could bring snowfall as high as 12 inches in these areas, though NWS representatives mentioned the forecast is still in the early stages so estimates could change. For this reason, travelers and residents are encouraged to look out for icy and slippery road conditions and potential flight cancelations along the East Coast.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions will persist across the northern Plains into Tuesday. Strong winds and falling snow will create near whiteout conditions and dangerous travel. Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings remain in effect. — NWS (@NWS) March 5, 2018

The new winter storm follows a brutal nor’easter storm, dubbed Winter Storm Riley that hit the Great Plains and the East Coast over the weekend, leading to hundreds of flight cancelations, some two million homes and businesses left without power, and severe flooding across states like Massachusetts and North Carolina.

How strong is the wind today?

Here is a video my buddy sent to me of a runaway bag on the ramp at Terminal 4 JFK! #riley

💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/8VuxxsGtDb — frankie orlando (@frankieorlando) March 2, 2018

Incredible washover on Rebecca road in Scituate, MA. Still have another high tide to go through at noon. Winds still gusting over 45mph. pic.twitter.com/NBWPKXt9qQ — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) March 3, 2018

At least nine people have died as a result of the storm as of Monday morning, according to the Weather Channel.

The upcoming winter storm is not expected to be as drastic as Riley, according to AccuWeather meteoroloists, though people in the area will want to be aware of potential travel outages, travel disruptions, and blizzard conditions that are expected across the Northern Plains Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

“The midweek storm may drop accumulating snow from the Delmarva Peninsula through Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and into Main and Quebec,” Alan Reppert, an AccuWeather senior meteorologist, said regarding the storm.

According to Reppert, those in states that include Vermont, New Hampshire, and western Maine can expect some of the heaviest snowfall this week, with over a foot possible in these areas.

If you’re expecting to be traveling within the next few days, we recommend signing up with FlightStats to get real-time text and email alerts regarding flight delays, as well as following the airlines and airports you plan to fly with on social media to get regular alerts on delays and cancelations due to weather.