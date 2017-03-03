The Brawny Man Is Being Replaced By a Woman

This story originally appeared on realsimple.com.

The next time you buy paper towels, you might notice a big change in one brand’s packaging. For Women’s History Month, the iconic Brawny man is being replaced by a woman.

The new packaging features a woman wearing the classic red-and-black flannel shirt. You’ll be able to purchase the limited-edition eight-roll packages during the month of March in Walmart stores across the country. (The limited edition is not currently available to purchase online.)

RELATED: 14 Inspirational Books for Women

It’s all part of the paper towel brand’s #StrengthHasNoGender initiative, which is in its second year. The campaign was started by Georgia-Pacific, Brawny’s parent company, in an effort to champion women in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

The company is also donating $75,000 to Girls Inc.’s Operation SMART programming, which helps to develop and nurture girls’ enthusiasm for and skills in the STEM fields. Georgia-Pacific is a national sponsor of the program.

RELATED: What Your Daughter Hears When You Criticize Your Body

“Overall, what we hope to accomplish with this campaign is to promote conversation about what it means to be strong and resilient, and inspire women and girls everywhere to chase their dreams no matter what obstacles they may face,” Laura Knebusch, Vice President Marketing Activation at Georgia-Pacific, told RealSimple.com.

In addition to the special packaging, the company is releasing a couple of videos to celebrate the initiative, including one called, “Breaking Barriers,” which honors the accomplishments of famous women, including Harriet Tubman, Amelia Earhart, and Serena Williams. Brawny.com is also featuring videos on the stories of four women in the STEM fields who have broken barriers and inspired others: