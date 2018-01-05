The Best Weekend Sales to Shop Now for Discounted Furniture, Home Decor and Post-Holiday Deals

Gift-giving season is over, but there’s no reason to have the post-holiday blues. Your favorite home stores are having major sales to put those gift cards (and store credit from your returns!) to good use.

ABC Home: Up to 80% off in store and up to 60% off online (through Jan. 28).

AllModern: Semi-Annual White Sale: Up to 65% off white bedding sets, rugs, pillows, throws & more (through Jan. 15).

Birch Lane: Winter Refresh Event: Take up to 70% off living room, dining room, lighting, rugs, décor (through Jan. 18).

Bloomingdale’s: Home Sale: 20% – 60% off select items.

Crate & Barrel: Bedding & Bath Sale: Save 20% off bedding, bath towels, Simmons mattresses & box springs.

Hayneedle: Fitness Sale: Save on cardio, strength-training and yoga equipment through Jan. 7; The White Sale: Save on bedding, sheets bath towels and more through Jan. 14; Game Day Furniture Sale: Save on accent tables, TV stands and bar stools (through Jan. 25).

Home Depot: Save up to 30% off select storage solutions; up to 30% off with appliance special buys; up to 40% off White Sale; up to 60% off Progress lighting fixtures.

Joss & Main: The White Sale: Take up to 75% off beds, bedding sets, curtains, throws & more now (through Jan. 8).

Kohl’s: Home Closeout: 60% off select cold-weather bedding, 55% – 65% off select luggage, plus more savings in bed & bath, kitchen & dining, home décor, and furniture (through Feb. 1).

Land of Nod: Save 15% off furniture, 20% off bedding, up 80% off sale items across all departments.

Macy’s: Super Weekend Sale: Save on select bed and bath, dining and entertaining, furniture, kitchen, luggage, lighting and more (through Jan. 7). Save 25% – 70% off clearance; save an extra 15% to 25% off select departments with code WKND.

Neiman Marcus: Last Call Sale: Save up to 70% off select home and travel items.

Nordstrom: Home Sale: Save up to 25% off kitchen & tabletop, bath, bedding, and home décor (through Jan. 21).

Pier 1: One Big Sale & Clearance: save up to 75% off select furniture, rugs & curtains, pillows & cushions, bed & bath, dining & entertaining, lighting, décor and more; save up to 20% on select storage furniture and dinnerware; Home Fragrance: buy 2, save 20%; buy 3, save 30%.

Pottery Barn: Up to 70% on select furniture, sofas, sectionals & armchairs, pillows & throws, lighting and more, valid 1/5 only; Upholstery Event: save 20% off using code RELAX; save 20% off all duvets.

Pottery Barn Kids: Up to 70% on select furniture, bedding, bath, lighting, playroom, study, seating, décor and more, valid 1/5 only; Buy More, Save More: Save 25% off $1,000 or more, 20% off $250 or more, 15% off up to $250 using code SAVEMORE through 1/7; save 20% off select bedding, buckets and bins

PBteen: Up to 70% on select beds, bedding, bath, dressers, pillows, lighting, desks, bookcases and more, valid 1/5 only; Buy More, Save More: Save 25% off $1,000 or more, 20% off $250 or more, 15% off up to $250 using code SAVEMORE through 1/7; save 20% – 40% off select bedding, 20% – 50% off storage.

Sur La Table: Winter Sale: Save up to 60% off cookware, entertaining, baking, cooks’ tools, cutting boards, small appliances and more; up to 75% off clearance.

West Elm: Save up to 60% off Premiere One-Day Event Deals in dining room, bedroom, bedding, lighting, tabletop & kitchen, living room seating, coffee & side tables, dining room and more, valid 1/5 only; Buy More, Save More: Save 15% off $100 or more, 20% off $500 or more, 25% off $1,000 or more, 30% off $3,000 or more; save up to 30% off furniture, 20% off bedding, up to 60% off markdowns.

Williams Sonoma Home: Save up to 70% on select bedding, pillows & throws, décor, furniture, outdoor, bath, rugs, lightings and windows; save 20% off your order using code 4R6K-6ZHR-CMRJ through 1/31 (exclusions apply).