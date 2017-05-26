The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales to Shop Right Now to Outfit Your Home, Inside and Out

Black Friday gets all the glory, but smart shoppers know that Memorial Day weekend is the secret source for serious sales. This MDW, skip the beach, step away from the grill and make the most of your three days off with some serious shopping.

Here, some of our favorite sales happening right now on everything from rugs to sofas to umbrellas (in case you must go outside).

ABC Home: 20% off in-stock regular-priced rugs with code RUGS20

Art.com: 50% off the entire site which includes all artwork and home décor

AllPosters.com: 50% off site-wide on posters, t-shirts and other novelty gifts

All Modern: Up to 65% off thousands of products across 18 sales. Plus, an extra 20% off with code SPLASH (through 5/31).

Artfully Walls 25% off site-wide with code SUMMER2017 (May 25- May 29).

Article: Up to 25% off select sofas, lounge chairs, tables, dining chairs, rugs and accessories (May 22-29).

Birch Lane: Free shipping and 20% off select products with code SUPER (May 24 – May 30)

Deny Designs: 30% off site-wide (through May 31). Exclusions apply.

Dormify: 20% off site-wide with code SUMMERLOVING (May 25-29)

Joss & Main: 20% off various sections from dining and living room furniture to rugs and lighting over two weeks with code MEMDAY(May 25 – June 5)

Framebridge: $10 off any order with white frames with code WHITEHOT. (May 25-29)

Houzz: Up to 80% off outdoor furniture and decor, luxury bath linens, kitchen sinks and faucets, chandeliers and more.

Illy: $50 off full-price iperEspresso machines with code UESAVE5017 (May 22 – June 2).

Laurel & Wolf: Up to 50% off design packages (May 25 – 29). Exclusions apply. See site for details.

Lowes: 25% off commercial grills, 2 for $10 hanging baskets, 3 for $12 select perennial flowers and more

Lulu & Georgia: 15% off orders over $200 with code HEYSUMMER15, 20% off orders over $500 with code HEYSUMMER20, and 25% off orders over $800 with code HEYSUMMER25. (May 23 – May 30)

Nordstrom: 25% off select rugs (through June 4)

Macy’s: Extra 20% off Memorial Day sale with code SUNNY. Free Shipping on purchases over $49

Of A Kind: 25% off select home goods from (May 25 – May 30)

Overstock.com: Up to 70% off mattresses and memory foam topers, up to an extra 20% off patio furniture, up to an extra 20% off rugs, up to an extra 20% off lighting, up to an extra 20% off dining room, living room and bedroom furniture

Pottery Barn: Up to 25% off and free shipping with code SAVEMORE

Saatchi Art: 10% off any original artwork purchase with code WEEKEND10, 15% off original artwork purchase over $1000 with code WEEKEND15 (through May 27). 15% off any original artwork purchase with code BLUEMOON15, 30% off original artwork purchase over $5000 with code BLUEMOON20 (May 28-29)

Serena & Lily: 20% off sitewide

Society6: 20% off, plus free shipping site-wide (May 28-29).

Urban Outfitters: Up to 50% select apartment decor