People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Home

The Best Home Decor Discounts to Shop This Weekend (Hint: Outdoor Furniture is Already On Sale!)

By

Posted on

Spring is barely underway, but outdoor items are already starting to go on sale at some of our favorite stores! Shop discounted patio furniture at Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, Target and West Elm with the discount codes and sale details below, and get ready for your most stylish barbecue season ever.

Bloomingdales: $25 off every $100 with code PRIVATE. 

The Container Store: 15% off closet essentials, and kitchen and pantry items. 

Crate & Barrel: Up to 30% off outdoor furniture

Horchow: 15% off orders up to $499, 20% off orders $500 – $999, 25% off orders of $1,000 or more. (Restrictions apply.)

Kohl’s: 10% off select bedding, bath, furniture and home décor online with code REFRESH10 (through April 23). Plus, an extra 15% off with code SAVE15 (through April 23).

Land of Nod: 15% off rocking chairs, gliders and ottomans

Neiman Marcus: 30% off select home items. Additional 20% off sale items.

Pier 1: $15 off $100 or more, $40 off $200 or more, $100 off $500, with code SAVEMORE (through April 23). (Excludes clearance.)

Pottery Barn: Up to 30% off earth-friendly collections, and outdoor furniture and umbrellas. Up to 40% off select rugs. 20% off outdoor lighting and select bedding.

Target: 30% off bed and bath, online only (through April 22). 20% off orders over $250 on patio furniture. Up to 20% off, plus an extra 15% off, select furniture with code SPRING.

West Elm: Up to 40% off select furniture, rugs, and more. Up to 30% off in-stock items, select furniture and outdoor furniture. Up to 70% off markdowns.  

Williams-Sonoma Home: 20% off with code FRIENDS.