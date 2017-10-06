The Best Columbus Day Weekend Sales: Shop Furniture, Decor and More!

Even if you don’t have Monday off, you can still celebrate Columbus Day Weekend in a big way: with major discounts at some of your favorite home stores! Scope out the listings below — many continue into next week — and make some major discoveries of your own.

AllModern: Extra 20% off rugs, beds, accent chairs and more with code JUMP. (Through 10/10)

ABC Home: The Custom Sale: Save up to 25% off special-order upholstery, up to 10% off in-stock upholstery; up to 20% off Moroccan rugs and select lighting.

Amazon: Save $50 when you preorder 3 of the all-new Amazon Echo (2nd generation) with code ECHO3PACK. Additional deals on preorders of the new Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD + HD Antenna, new Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD + Echo, new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot.

Birch Lane: Extra 20% off rugs, lamps, sofas, sectionals, and more, plus free shipping, with code Fall20.

Bloomingdale’s: 20% off almost all small electrics, gadgets, and cookware! Look for promo code FRIENDS as you shop. Ends 10/9.

The Container Store: Organized Day Sale. Save up to 25% off select items; Shelving Sale: All shelving, desks and Elfa 25% off.

Crate & Barrel: Up to 30% off rugs, lighting and curtains; up to 40% off KitchenAid attachments, 30% off Nespresso.

Hayneedle: Save on dining tables & chairs, buffets & sideboards and more through Oct. 15; Bar Stool Sale: Save on bar seating and essentials through Oct. 8; Bathroom Updates Sale: Save on vanities, storage, sinks and cabinets through Oct. 12.

Home Depot: Up to 30% off with appliance special buys; up to 20% off select lighting.

Houzz: Bar Stool Sale. Save up to 75% select styles through Oct. 11.

Joss & Main: Extra 15% off with code FORYOU. (Through 10/10.)

Kohl’s: Save on extra 20% off select bed & bath, kitchen & dining and more using code BUYNOW through Oct. 9.

Land of Nod: Save up to 20% off activity tables, Parker Kids chairs, Nod chairs and beanbags; plus save up 80% off sale items across all departments.

Macy’s: Columbus Day Sale: Save across all departments, including bed & bath, home, kitchen and luggage through Oct. 9; plus take an extra 20%, 15% or 10% off select departments using code STYLE.

Pier 1: Save 25% off select regular-priced purchases using code BIG25 through Oct. 9; plus, save up to 20% off all bedroom furniture, mosaic, mother-of-pearl & capiz décor.

Pottery Barn: Save 20% off your entire order, including markdowns, using code FRIENDS.

Pottery Barn Kids: Save 20% off your entire order, including markdowns, using code FRIENDS; plus save 30% off sleeping bags & luggage, 20% off nursery seating, 20% to 40% off backpacks, 20% to 40% off Halloween costumes and more.

Pottery Barn Teen: Save 20% off your entire order, including markdowns, using code FRIENDS; plus save 40% off sleepover essentials, 20% off flannel.

Rejuvenation: Save 20% off dining room furniture and pendant lamps.

Urban Outfitters: UO Rewards Members save up to 40%/non-members save up to 30% off select home favorites, including sofas, pillows and home décor.

West Elm: Save 20% off your entire order, including markdowns, using code FRIENDS; plus, save 20% off dining furniture and rugs, up to 50% off bonus deals, up to 60% off markdowns.

Williams Sonoma Home: Friends & Family: Save 20% off your entire order, including markdowns, using code FRIENDS.

World Market: Save 30% off almost everything (except food & beverages), plus free shipping on all online orders $200+) using code FAMFRIENDS through Oct. 9.