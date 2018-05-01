Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are having some fun down under!

The former Bachelor and his fiancée are on their second international vacation since getting engaged in March. This time, they’ve jetted off to Sydney, and are sharing inside their getaway to the Aussie capital on Instagram.

“Are you Australian? Cause you meet all of my koalafications,” Burnham wrote on a photo of the couple posing in front of the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Lauren Burnham/Instagram

Burnham posted more photos of their adventure on her Instagram Stories, including their jaunt through the sightseeing hotspot of Darling Harbour. The neighborhood boasts restaurants, gardens, museums and cruises — the first and last of which the reality stars tested out for themselves, as Luyendyk Jr.’s avocado toast and Burnham’s boat-side pictures prove.

Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

Lauren Burnham/Instagram

“Bye Darling Harbour,” Burnham captioned this photo of her and her fiancé — who proposed to Burnham after infamously breaking up with his original choice, newly minted Bachelorette Becca Kufrin — while they were sailing the high seas.

She also caught the race car driver/realtor playing tourist. “Lol here we go again,” she said on a video of Luyendyk Jr. snapping the scenery with his phone, and then pointing at her once he realized he’d been discovered.

Lauren Burnham/Instagram

Lauren Burnham/Instagram

Burnham isn’t much better herself, with Luyendyk Jr. writing “caught ya,” and “she’s still at it,” on two shots of her taking in the views from a rocky cliff at Freshwater Beach.

Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

Capturing all those ocean-side images caused the couple to work up an appetite. They fueled up with some tasty-looking fish tacos before calling it a day.

Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

After the surprising end to their season of the ABC show, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham “fled” the country. They visited Iceland and Barcelona before returning to the States and moving in together in Arizona.

“Although we traveled all around the world on the show, we didn’t really get the experience of traveling together as a couple,” Burnham told PEOPLE in March. “It’s been fun trying to navigate these places and we’ve made a lot of new memories along the way!”