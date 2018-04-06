Inside Teen Wolf Star Holland Roden’s Hollywood Home, Once Owned by Bozo the Clown!

Holland Roden’s house has a colorful history!

The Teen Wolf star bought her California bungalow sight unseen — “Welcome to an actor that doesn’t have an assistant,” she tells archdigest.com — and perhaps without realizing its former owner wasn’t exactly the same type of Old Hollywood royalty known to have resided in other houses in the area.

“Of course,” she says. “I get Bozo the Clown, and my beautiful neighbor next to me gets Judy Garland’s house.”

The association seems fitting, though, since Roden, 31, describes her digs as “a little kid’s house.”

“It’s not overly perfect,” she says.

The three-bedroom abode got a very serious renovation in 2017, though, when Roden teamed up with electrician John Manzano to transform the space into a bright and welcoming retreat that boasts unexpected details like yellow grout in-between the kitchen tiles and pops of color in the otherwise all-white living room.

Because, she says, her “gossip magazine is an interior design catalog,” it made total sense to Roden to put a lot of personal elbow grease into the project. She constantly communicated with Manzano on the details and even sourced products — from shiplap to barn doors — herself from Home Depot.

“It was actually a really fun experience,” she says.

Once the architectural details were in place, the Channel Zero actress was able to integrate a few homier touches, with her essentials, including flowers, candles and coffee table books.

“No one can ever have too many of those things,” she says.

Her real secret to tying her look together, though, can be found on her shelves.

“Books are a big part of how I decorate and use color in my house,” she says. “I like finding smaller publishers that make interesting books on anything, like Icelandic bodybuilding.”

For the full tour, visit architecturaldigest.com