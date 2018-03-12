Dive bar on the east side, where you at? West 8th street, apparently!

Taylor Swift released her video for “Delicate” during last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, and naturally fans have been combing it for hidden messages ever since. A few details Swifties don’t have too look too hard to find are the Los Angeles locations where the singer filmed the dancey video. If you want to take the Taylor trip around the City of Angels, here’s exactly where to visit (no splits required):

Los Angeles Theatre, 615 South Broadway

The ladies’ room of this ornate Downtown L.A. movie theater steals the show in Swift’s latest mini movie. Besides being a great space to make faces in the mirror in private, it’s also known for its six-story lobby, 2,200-seat auditorium and Hollywood glam décor. The ballroom, where she shows off a few of her moves, can accommodate 2,000, if you want to host a dance party of your own.

Millennium Biltmore Hotel, 506 South Grand Avenue

Swift is first seen looking somber in front of a sea of photographers at this historic hotspot (rooms start at around $224). She strolled through the 1923 landmark’s halls, which feature carved columns, crystal chandeliers and embroidered tapestries. Although she spotlights the reception desk and elevator in the video, the hotel includes plenty of other amenities, like a Roman-style pool, multiple dining options and a great location — just a ten-minute walk to the 28-year-old’s next favorite hangout…

Golden Gopher, 417 W 8th Street

This laid-back drinking spot — literally a “dive bar on the east side” of the city — has seen at least one more famous face in addition to Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is presumed to be the person she lays eyes on at the end of the video. President Teddy Roosevelt actually purchased the establishment in 1905, and it was reopened again in 2004. The website describes it as an “everyday watering hole” for downtown residents, and with $8 cocktails and $5 beers, its dress code is certainly relaxed enough for dark jeans and Nikes.

Joe’s Deli, 600 West Pico Boulevard

Fans were quick to spot a sign for “Joe’s Deli” as Swift danced in the rain and splashed through puddles during the final scenes. The subtle homage to her British beaux — who she was spotted hiking with last week — might have been created for the sake of the video, however there is a Joe’s LA Market and Deli that’s just a 5-minute drive from the Golden Gopher. The local eatery serves sandwiches, salads and meat lasagna.

7th Street/Metro Center Station, corner of 7th street and South Flowers Street

It may not be the most glamorous of tourist attractions, but you can visit the subway station Swift leaped through before catching a train. One of the pillars reads “Track 5,” another Swift-added detail viewers picked up on (“Delicate” is the fifth song on her album, Reputation), however colorful artwork is also displayed on the walls for anyone interested in taking in some local works.

The video was filmed over two days in Los Angeles, and follows “Look What You Made Me Do”,“…Ready for It?” and “End Game” which were all sprinkled with Easter eggs fans couldn’t wait to pick apart.

“It’s going to be unexpected and it’s going to be grand,” director Joseph Kahn told E! News of the video before its release. “I can’t get into too much detail. The need is love and the expression of it. And it’s not about flowers. People have been sending me ideas, and generally it’s like flowers or pink dresses or blue skies … I think I have a plan here to address that, but it’s completely unexpected.”