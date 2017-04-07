Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills Mansion Is Officially a Historic City Landmark

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Taylor Swift is officially historic. Well, at least her Beverly Hills mansion is.

On Tuesday evening, the five-member Beverly Hills City Council approved Swift’s request to designate her home in Los Angeles as a historic city landmark. It was a swift and unanimous vote.

Swift bought the 11,000-square-foot, four-bedroom estate from the heirs of Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn — co-founder of Goldwyn Pictures, which later became MGM — in 2015 for $25 million, according to property records. The house, originally built in 1934, sits just behind the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“I think this is a true community gem and really so thrilled that this will be landmarked and preserved,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said while thanking Swift and her team for restoring the home, according to Mansion Global.

Historic features of the home include a tennis court, pool, a curved patio sitting area and stepped terraces, which have all gone virtually untouched since the 1930s. According to Curbed LA, the mansion allegedly hosted a plethora of Hollywood elite including Marlene Dietrich, Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, and Frank Capra. Beyond the outdoor amenities, the home also includes a library, card room, a home theater with 35mm projection, and staff lodging.

“Really when this project’s done, hopefully this year sometime soon, it’s going to be really spectacular,” Monique Schenk, an architect working on the project, said at the city council meeting. “We’ve preserved and maintained a lot of the elements and those that were deteriorating, we’ve replicated.”

But Swift’s property rehabs don’t stop in Beverly Hills. Swift, who also owns property in Westerly, Rhode Island, New York City, and Nashville, is also in the midst of renovating the Tribeca penthouse she purchased from director Peter Jackson in 2014. However, that renovation didn’t start out as smoothly as her Beverly Hills transition.

In 2015, beloved actor Sir Ian McKellen revealed he had been living in the Tribeca loft before Swift kicked him out. Joking with the Daily Star, McKellen said: “Taylor Swift, when I was living in Peter Jackson’s apartment in New York, bought it while I was there and I was thrown out of the apartment a month before I wanted to leave.”