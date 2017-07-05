Shoppers to Your Carts! A Brand New Target Home Line is Coming and We've Got a Peek at the First Few Pieces

Target announced today that it’s introducing a new home brand called Project 62, and while the lineup promises to follow the store’s usual reasonable price tags, savvy shoppers should prepare their wallets now because your cart might accidentally include, well, everything.

A first look at the collection, which will be available in stores in September, reveals staple pieces with a stylish twist. A group of vases get a fresh update with geometric patterns, while a coat of pale blue paint brightens up a basic midcentury-style desk.

RELATED: This Target Collection Will Be the Best Thing to Happen to your House This Summer

Entertaining essentials, including a dual-tone take on cheeseboard utensils, marbleized bowls and a metal-and-wood bar cart, are good examples of the on-trend items fans can expect.

RELATED: Camille Styles Shows Off Her Summer-Ready Backyard — Shop Her Favorite Disposable Dishes, Pool Floats and More

And what would a trip to Target be without a stop at the pillow aisle? Project 62’s yellow-and-gray knit option is ideal for amping up any neutral sofa (or as a cozy necessity for an afternoon nap).

Although the full details are still to come, their success with the Threshold and Nate Berkus lines make it pretty safe to assume the Target gods will hit the bulls eye on inexpensive decor yet again.