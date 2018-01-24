Tarek El Moussa Shares Handwritten Message of Hope One Day After Finalizing Divorce

Tarek El Moussa is reflecting on the roller coaster of his past year.

One day after finalizing his divorce from wife Christina El Moussa, 34, the Flip or Flop star, 36, took to Instagram to share an emotional and inspirational handwritten note with his followers.

“Life is a series of ups and downs and there is nothing we can do about it,” he says. “When you are on a ‘high’ you feel nothing but happiness and positivity, and on the flip side, no pun intended, when you are on a ‘low,’ you forget what that high feeling felt like.”

The HGTV host encourages his fans to push through the hard times and suggests writing down “how you feel, how you are thinking, and what is causing happiness in your life” and what is “causing pain in your life.”

He adds, “Sometimes the best counselor is yourself. Trust yourself, trust your notes and believe what you wrote…you are the one that wrote them.”

In the caption of his highly personal post, the contractor reveals that he intends to share his message in a more tangible way, by giving away five handwritten copies of the note to commenters

Tarek split publicly from his wife of seven years and Flip or Flop costar in December 2016 following a dramatic incident involving a gun and a 911 call. The couple, who had been secretly separated since May, have two children together, daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2.

He also beat both thyroid and testicular cancer in the last several years. His step father was also diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2017.