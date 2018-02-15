Tarek El Moussa Calls Daughter Taylor the 'Most Important Girl in My Life' in Valentine's Note

Tarek El Moussa only has eyes for one girl — his daughter!

The HGTV star paid tribute to 7-year-old Taylor, who he shares with ex-wife and Flip or Flop costar Christina, in a sweet post on Instagram.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the most important girl in my life!!” he writes. “She’s my ride or die, she’s the love of my life and she’s my best friend!!”

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Shows Off His Bachelor Pad and Reveals His Yacht’s New Name: ‘I Recently Changed It to “Bad Decisions”‘

“It’s truly amazing how much you can love someone,” he continued. “To this day, every time I see her my heart lights up.”

The photo of the pair shows Taylor holding a bouquet of red roses while a “Happy Valentine’s Day” balloon sits nearby.

Tarek also gave a shoutout to his and Christina’s 2-year-old “Big Boy” Brayden.

RELATED: Chip Gaines Says There’s ‘No Such Thing as a “Perfect Marriage”‘ in Valentine’s Message to Joanna

Christina took to Instagram on the romantic holiday to show love to her new boyfriend, British TV presenter, Ant Anstead.

“My sweet Valentine,” she wrote alongside the gift Anstead gave her: what appears to be a framed photo of the two walking along the beach at sunset. Anstead also posted a picture of the couple captioned, “My Valentine is a HOTTIE.”

Tarek and Christina, who split publicly in December 2016 after a dramatic incident involving a gun, finalized their divorce in January, agreeing to share joint legal and physical custody of their two children, with equal parenting time.