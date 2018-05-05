Tarek El Moussa Injures His Back Again and 'Can Barely Walk': 'I Feel Like It's a Bad Dream'

Tarek El Moussa has suffered another scary back injury.

On Thursday, the Flip or Flop star shared on social media that he had injured his back again and currently the 36-year-old says he “can barely walk.”

“Awful news…life has been going so well and I’ve been so happy and healthy!” the father of two captioned an Instagram picture of him sitting on an MRI machine.

“Unfortunately… I injured my back again… it’s very scary,” he continued. “Last time I lost 50 pounds and was taking large amounts of pain meds to try and help the pain. Truthfully those meds really affected my mental and physical state and changed who I was.”

“Last time I hurt my back it took me a year and a half to recover,” explained El Moussa, who previously had back surgery. “As of today I can barely walk…I honestly can’t even believe this is happening, I feel like it’s a bad dream that I will wake up from.”

The HGTV star went on to say that he is “very down” because of the injury, however, he “will stay positive” and “fight to get healthy again.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I will be truthful and say I’m very down because of this,” wrote El Moussa. “It is going to take a lot of positivity and strength to go through this a second time. I will stay positive and I will fight to get healthy again. I appreciate all the support. T.”

In March, El Moussa discussed his previous back injury – which occurred in 2014 – while talking to Dr. Drew Pinsky on the Dr. Drew podcast.

“I got back surgery I went from 230 lbs. to 168 lbs,” El Moussa, who also previously underwent thyroid cancer and testicular cancer procedures in 2013, shared.

RELATED: The Heartwarming Reason Flip Or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa Is Revealing His Secret (Second) Cancer Battle

He continued: “So I had the cancer and then I got the second cancer. And then four months after, I recovered from the second cancer, I hurt my back.”

“I lost 60 lbs., I was on Vicodin every day, my hormones are off, I’m on pain meds and narcotics and I’m filming and working,” admitted El Moussa. (The reality star revealed in the same interview that he was also taking “human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) injections every day because [he] was told to.”)

“It’s wild. It was a horrifying experience,” El Moussa said of his obstacles which made for a “really rough three, four years.”

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Says His ‘Number One Goal in Life’ Is to Be the ‘Best Dad’ as He Admits Fatherhood ‘Is Not Easy’

However, El Moussa attributed his ability to overcome his “trauma” to the support he received from friends and family.

“After separating and losing my family, I said I’m gonna do every single thing I can to be the best person I can be. I can say standing here today I’m the best version of myself I ever thought I could be,” said El Moussa, who shares daughter Taylor, 7, and son, Brayden, 2, with ex-wife Christina.

“I’ve been through so many things: the sickness, the divorce, the cancer, success, mental health, physical health. People have helped me and I remember how important it was for positive support. Just talking about it makes me feel so much better,” he told Pinsky.

Concluded El Moussa: “Honestly, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been to date because I don’t feel the way I felt.’