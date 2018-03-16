Tarek El Moussa has a brand-new bachelor pad!

The Flip or Flop host is making big moves, revealing on Instagram that he’s made things official with an impressive abode in Costa Mesa, California. He paid $2.28 million for the contemporary home, according to The Blast.

“I BOUGHT A HOUSE!!!!!!!” the HGTV star wrote on Instagram. “I am so excited for my ‘new beginnings’…sometimes things are meant to be.”

Since his split from ex wife and co-star Christina in 2016, Tarek had been living in a remodeled house (near where his yacht “Bad Decisions” was docked), which had rooms for their two kids, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2, to crash. Now, the contractor appears to be laying down more permanent roots for his family.

“Babies finally get a home with daddy!!!” he said.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Calls Daughter Taylor the ‘Most Important Girl in My Life’ in Valentine’s Note

Tarek also admitted that his most recent real estate exchange was unplanned.

“I wasn’t looking for a house nor was I looking in Costa Mesa,” he said. “I was randomly driving down a street and saw this place and I knew it was the one! Within hours I was writing an offer and negotiating the deal.”

His photo slideshow post shows a white-painted home with a red front door. In the backyard, an outdoor fireplace sits beside the pool and hot tub, which can all be accessed by bi-fold doors in several interior spaces. The open-plan living/dining room and adjacent modern kitchen feature a vaulted ceiling.

Tarek’s master suite is the standout of his new home, though, with doors that lead directly to the backyard and a bathroom that boasts a walk-in shower and large soaking tub.

RELATED: Christina El Moussa Gets Divorce Advice from her Late Grandmother on Hollywood Medium

The spur-of-the-moment purchase inspired an introspective moment for the HGTV star, which he shared his with fans — something he’s done more than once since finalizing his divorce in January.

“The lesson…if you want something go get it, go after it and never quit!” he wrote. “This relates to life in general..if there is something you want take action!!!”

Christina and Tarek split publicly in December 2016 after an alarming incident involving a gun. They have continued to work together for their HGTV show at a production company they own together. They have stated that they are coparenting their two children. “The kids are the most important thing,” Tarek told PEOPLE in 2017.