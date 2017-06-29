Tarek El Moussa Shows Off His Bachelor Pad and Reveals His Yacht's New Name: ‘I Recently Changed It to "Bad Decisions"'

Tarek El Moussa is making moves and changing names.

The Flip or Flop star, who separated from wife Christina in 2016, showed E! News around his new home that he shares with the couple’s two children, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1. But the most telling change the HGTV star has made since embarking on his new single life? Giving his yacht a new moniker.

“It used to be called ‘Flip or Flop,’” he says. “I recently changed it to ‘Bad Decisions’ because apparently I’ve made a couple.”

El Moussa promises that he and his ex have “laughed about” the swap, adding that the two still strive to have a positive relationship in spite of their split.

“She’ll call me and ask how’s my cancer remission, how are the doctors. And I’ll call and ask the same about her, how she’s doing, how she’s feeling,” he says. “We still deep down care about each other.”

One good decision the house flipper has made is buying a home that he didn’t have to remodel himself. And the open and airy digs are perfectly suited to his life now.

“Super cool floors, countertops, of course you have the baby chair,” El Moussa says, leading a tour of the modern kitchen, which also includes a fridge full of meals that he admits he has delivered. “I can’t cook,” he says.

The ground floor’s purpose is to serve as a “maze” for his young kids while upstairs each member of the family has their own room, with daughter Taylor clearly calling the decorating shots.

“I was going to get rid of these bunk beds . . . but what I find is when Taylor’s not sleeping with me, which is 90% of the time, she likes to change bunk beds,” he explains.

“Little man” Brayden’s nursery sports gray striped curtains and a rocking chair for dad, while El Moussa’s master suite’s finishing touch is a bit louder in design.

“I have a really hard problem waking up in the morning, so I decided to get these alarms called ‘the bomb,’” he says of the devices set up on his built-in bookshelves. “It scares the crap out of me.”

For the full tour of his new “single dad pad,” watch the video above or visit E! News.