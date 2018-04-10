Tamera Mowry Is Coming to HGTV! Here's Everything We Know About The Real Host's New Gig

The Housleys are coming to your home!

Tamera Mowry-Housley just announced an exciting new update to her resume with a post on Twitter.

“Big news!! ‘The Housleys’ are coming to @hgtv in May!” she said. “As you guys know, my husband and I absolutely love everything about interior design. We are so excited because we just renovated a home for a family of 6 in Napa.”

🎉Big news!! “The Housleys” are coming to @hgtv in May! As you guys know, my husband and I absolutely love everything about interior design. We are so excited because we just renovated a home for a family of 6 in Napa. Stay tuned for air date and time of #TheHousleys on @hgtv pic.twitter.com/jHRgHI0zVk — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) April 10, 2018

She’ll be starring alongside her husband, Adam, and their two kids, Aden, 5, and Ariah, 2, in a special episode to premiere sometime in May, HGTV confirms to PEOPLE. There’s no air date just yet, but the The Real cohost tells fans to “stay tuned” for the full details.

HGTV is quickly filling up their roster with shows that will fill the void Chip and Joanna Gaines left behind following last week’s Fixer Upper series finale. The network recently announced that they are also airing a special that stars actress Gabrielle Union and her NBA champ husband Dwyane Wade, called All Star Flip.

The Mowry-Housely crew’s show is the second piece of TV news that the mom of two has been involved in this year. Her twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardict, recently told PEOPLE that they are actively trying to get a reboot of their hit ’90s sitcom Sister, Sister in the works.

“Everything is put into place. We just need a home,” Mowry-Hardict — who’s currently pregnant with her and husband Cory Hardrict’s second child, a daughter, explained. “We have a writer. We have an idea. Everybody’s on board. All the puzzles and pieces are in place.”

Back in 2015, Mowry-Hardict first teased a potential reboot, telling Meredith Vieira, “It’s just all about timing … so we’ll see. The fans, they really want it, so we’ll give it to them, probably.”