Suzanne Somers' Palm Springs Oasis

Suzanne Somers is letting go of the Palm Springs home she’s owned for more than 40 years.

On January 31, the actress, 71, is auctioning the impressive property, which was previously listed for sale with an asking price of $14.5 million, with Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Scott Lyle of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The auction has “no reserve,” meaning there is no minimum price it can sell for.