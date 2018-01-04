Home
Suzanne Somers Will Sell Her Beloved $14 Million Palm Springs Home to the Highest Bidder
The Three’s Company star has owned the desert compound with husband Alan Hamel for 40 years
Suzanne Somers' Palm Springs Oasis
Suzanne Somers is letting go of the Palm Springs home she’s owned for more than 40 years.
On January 31, the actress, 71, is auctioning the impressive property, which was previously listed for sale with an asking price of $14.5 million, with Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Scott Lyle of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
The auction has “no reserve,” meaning there is no minimum price it can sell for.
Escape from L.A.
Somers and her husband, producer Alan Hamel, 81, bought the compound in 1977, as an escape from their home in Venice, California — and the paparazzi chasing the Three's Company star, she told PEOPLE in March.
Space to Sprawl
The 70-acre estate is comprised of five French country-style buildings for a combined 7,300 square feet, housing eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
Guests Welcome!
"The layout of our home is unique," Somers said. "It's a great home for having guests because they can each go off to their own cottages at the end of the day and have privacy."
Private Quarters
She added, "There are several bedroom buildings and several common buildings. It's like a French village."
An Architectural Feat
The structures are built into the side of the mountain on four separate levels and accessed by funicular or via private roads and stone pathways.
Unusual Access
"As we rode up the romantic funicular, I said to Alan, 'Let's buy this' and he said to me, 'Could you please adopt a poker face so we don't have to pay full price?'" she explained. "I was not able to contain my excitement and we paid more than full price," she added, laughing.
A Sparkling Add-On
The main house features a 5,000-bottle wine cellar and a formal dining room that can seat 32. The latter is an addition commissioned by the couple to be built around a crystal chandelier they bought in Paris.
Zen Space
Another “villa” known as the Rock House is located directly above the main residence and features a rock shower, meditation garden and clawfoot tub.
Famous Guests
Outside, 10 different outdoor living and dining areas include several fire pits and an amphitheater carved into the rocks.
"We have had the wonderful privilege of hosting so many fabulous parties in the outdoor amphitheater," Somers said of her home's perfect entertaining space. Past guests include Barry Manilow, Keely Smith, Susan Anton and Jack Sheldon's Big Band.
