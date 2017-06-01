'Super Momma' Supermodel Molly Sims Shares a Look Inside Her 'Happy Mess' Life in New Book — Get a First Look

There is a neon sign in Molly Sims’ Los Angeles playroom that reads, “The Happy Mess,” a phrase she says sums up her life and her house. “And I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she tells PEOPLE.

The phrase could also be an alternate title for the model and mom of three’s forthcoming second book on entertaining, organizing and decorating: Everyday Chic.

Sims’ life has changed significantly since she penned her first lifestyle guide, The Everyday Supermodel. “I have four kids under four-and-a-half,” says the 44 year old. “I literally went from storing cashmere sweaters and living out of a suitcase to planning birthday parties and soccer dates.” But the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is taking it all in stride and sharing her advice for being a “super momma.”

Sims already dispatches advice on everything from fit pregnancy to beachy waves on her YouTube channel, but she maintains she doesn’t want to show an unrealistic version of her life. “[Social media] is the photoshopped version of perfection. It’s the unicorn. It doesn’t exist,” she says.

Instead, she says the best thing a mom can do is get and stay organized (her kids’ activities and toy storage are color-coded), design a durable house (her family room sofa is covered in outdoor fabric and her doors are a wipeable high-gloss), and keep it simple. “I’m not trying to make people spend a lot of money. It’s not about that,” Sims says.”Get take out and put it on your best dishes. Serve diet coke in a wine glass. It’s just about making things a little chicer and embracing the imperfect.”

Everyday Chic: My Secrets for Entertaining, Organizing and Decorating at Home is available for preorder (out October 10).