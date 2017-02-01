Want to Throw an Epic Super Bowl Party? Shop These Decorations, Party Games, Serveware and More!

Here’s everything you need to win big Super Bowl weekend

Pink Peppermint Prints/Etsy

Are You Ready for Some Football? 

Sunday night the battle for Super Bowl LI begins, and whether you’re a fan of the New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons or just enjoy a good game day snack, gathering with friends and family to yell at your TV is an American tradition you don't want to miss. If you find yourself hosting a viewing party, however, you’ll need more than a bag of chips (although this unique bag of Tostitos can do more than satisfy your queso craving) to keep guests in the spirit. Here, a few ways to deck out your home for the biggest sporting event of the year.

To start, grab this printable background for a festive touch to any food and drinks table.

Buy it! PinkPeppermintsPrints Football Party Table and Photo Backdrop, $10.00; etsy.com

PrintzNThings/Etsy.

PrintzNThings Big Game Party Invitation

With these fun and perfectly on-theme invitations, your guests will feel like they have the hottest ticket in town.

Buy it! PrintzNThings Big Game Party Invitation, $3.99; etsy.com

LoraleeLewis/Etsy

LoraleeLewis Super Bowl Straw and Pennant Kit

Guests will be forced to choose snack sides with this adorable personalized pennant kit. 

Buy it! LoraleeLewis Super Bowl Straw and Pennant Kit, $12.95; etsy.com

KaufmanArt/Etsy

KaufmanArt Super Bowl Football Bingo Cards

These Bingo cards will keep those guests who are more invested in the festivities than the game itself totally entertained.

Buy it! KaufmanArt Super Bowl Football Bingo Cards, $7.89; etsy.com

Blue Sky Banners/Etsy

BlueSkyBanners Super Bowl Banner

Dress your mantel (or your TV console) with a festive banner that can be used year after year.

Buy it! BlueSkyBanners Super Bowl Banner, $26.00; etsy.com

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn NFL Glassware

Up your game with glassware customized with your favorite team’s official logo.

Buy it! NFL Glassware, $18.00-$24.00; potterybarn.com

JCPenney

Tom Brady New England Patriots Rotating Desk Lamp

A Tom Brady lamp may not be necessary but we still want a few for our living room come February 5. After the game, donate it to your favorite pint-size Pats fan. 

Buy it! Tom Brady New England Patriots Rotating Desk Lamp, $27.95; jcpenney.com

PartyPOPops/Etsy

PartyPOPops Super Bowl Photo Booth Frame

What’s a party without a photo op? This field frame is a great way to capture memories during down time.

Buy it! PartyPOPops Super Bowl Photo Booth Frame, $35.00; etsy.com

Bed Bath and Beyond

Kitchen Innovations Football Mini Tongs

Serve up snacks hot off the grill with these festive football tongs.

Buy it! Kitchen Innovations Football Mini Tongs, $3.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Bed Bath and Beyond

Totally Bamboo Football Cutting Board

Whether you’re dicing veggies for your dips in the kitchen, or displaying your culinary creations, this football cutting board makes a great addition to any game day spread.

Buy it! Totally Bamboo Football Cutting Board, $19.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Design Districtt/Etsy

DesignDistrictt Football Pillow Cover

No longer relegated to the "man cave," this Football Funday pillow is cute enough to have upstairs . . . at least for this weekend.

Buy it! DesignDistrictt Football Pillow Cover, $19.99; etsy.com

Bluefin Works/Etsy

Bluefin Works Football Shaped Place Cards

If you’re having a pre-game meal, set the table with these touchdown-worthy place cards.

Buy it! Bluefin Works Football Shaped Place Cards, Set of 24, $16.80; etsy.com

Williams Sonoma

DuraClear NFL Pitcher

Cocktails get a classy and team-appropriate update thanks to Williams-Sonoma's etched glass pitchers.

Buy it! DuraClear NFL Pitcher, $69.95; williams-sonoma.com

JCPenney

New England Patriots Four-Pocket Apron

Because even if you’re the designated grill master, you still have to show your team pride.

Buy it! New England Patriots Four-Pocket Apron, $39.95; jcpenney.com

