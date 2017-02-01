Want to Throw an Epic Super Bowl Party? Shop These Decorations, Party Games, Serveware and More!

Are You Ready for Some Football?

Sunday night the battle for Super Bowl LI begins, and whether you’re a fan of the New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons or just enjoy a good game day snack, gathering with friends and family to yell at your TV is an American tradition you don't want to miss. If you find yourself hosting a viewing party, however, you’ll need more than a bag of chips (although this unique bag of Tostitos can do more than satisfy your queso craving) to keep guests in the spirit. Here, a few ways to deck out your home for the biggest sporting event of the year.

To start, grab this printable background for a festive touch to any food and drinks table.

Buy it! PinkPeppermintsPrints Football Party Table and Photo Backdrop, $10.00; etsy.com