Alexa Is Out! Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and More Celebs Take Over the Amazon Device in New Ad

Alexa is feeling a little under the weather.

In a new Super Bowl ad, the fictional friend behind the popular Amazon smart home speaker suddenly loses her voice, leaving its many users to their own devices when it comes to finding out the weather, turning on music and researching recipes. Luckily, there are a few similarly recognizable voices ready to step in as substitutes.

Instead of hearing Alexa’s calming step-by-step, one home cook gets a rough surprise from none other than famed hothead, Gordon Ramsay, after requesting a recipe for grilled cheese.

“Pathetic. You’re 32 years of age and you don’t know how to make a grilled cheese sandwich?” the celeb chef scolds.

Cardi B steps in for a student who wants to know how close Mars is, and plays her popular song “Bodak Yellow” for a man who requested some mellow country music.

Rebel Wilson “sets the mood” for a party, but things go off the rails when the Australian actress starts narrating what sounds like the beginnings of a romance novel about “the bush” and being “so dirty and so sweaty.”

The spot takes a frightening turn, though, when a woman tries to call her friend and gets a terrifying Anthony Hopkins instead.

“I’m afraid Brandon is a little tied up,” he says while feeding a peacock. “But do let me know if there’s anything I can help you with.”

For the full celeb-studded lineup, watch the video above.