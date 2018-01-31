Home

See the Most Stunning Photos of the Super Blue Blood Moon So Far

See the best photos from the celestial event that hasn’t occurred for over 150 years

Gary Hershorn/Corbis/Getty

Super Blue Blood Moon Stuns the World

In the early morning hours of Jan. 31, a total lunar eclipse coincided with a blue moon and a supermoon, known as a “super blue blood moon.” Here, it sits beside the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor. 

YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty

Orange Glow

The orange-tinted site shone bright over Mandaly City in the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar. The “blood” part of the name comes from the faint sunbeams that peek out around the edges of the Earth, giving the moon a reddish color.

Kerry Marshall/Getty

Star Gazers

Local Kiwis in New Zealand gathered at the Marine Parade Beach in the town of Napier to view the celestial event, which hasn't occurred in 152 years.

BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty

Tricky Trifecta 

In Indonesia's captial, Jakarta, the moon had a showstopping glow. The photo-worthy event is created when a supermoon (when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit), a blue moon (the second full moon in a calendar month) and a lunar eclipse (when a full moon passes into Earth’s shadow) occur at the same time. 

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Early Risers

NASA predicted the show would start at around 5:51 a.m. EST. “Your best opportunity if you live in the East is to head outside about 6:45 a.m. and get to a high place to watch the start of the eclipse," said Gordon Johnston, program executive and lunar blogger at NASA Headquarters. 

Anadolu Agency/Getty

Lunar Landmarks

A dramatic moonrise was captured alongside landmarks and skyscrapers around the world. Istanbul, Turkey, put on an exceptional show. 

MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty

Shine Bright

According to NASA, this particular supermoon will appear 14% brighter than usual. Here, it's shining bright over Jerusalem, Israel. 

David McNew/Getty

Shining Skies

The Mojave Dessert basked in a beautiful glow Wednesday. If you missed your chance to see it, you can get caught up on the early morning magic here

Sergei Krasnoukhov/Getty

It'll be Back!

Missed the live show? Fret Not. The next super blue blood moon will occur in the not-so-distant future: January 2037. 

