David Harbour has visited the upside down on Stranger Things. And now he’s off to the bottom of the earth.

The 42-year-old actor and his girlfriend, actress Alison Sudol, stepped on board the Greenpeace ship Thursday in London, England, to set sail for Antarctica

Both will be helping gather scientific evidence with the Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary to safeguard penguins and whales.

“Well, Greenpeace says the Weddell Sea and its surroundings are home to a precious ecosystem, vital to sustaining our future,” Harbour said in a press release before his departure. “And that there’s penguins there. And that I’ll get to waddle around with them, discuss their parenting techniques with them and yes, yes, dance with them. And that they’ll film it. And that if maybe I get enough support from everybody, they’ll gimme that video, so I can rent it out to you (be kind, rewind please).”

“Those who think I don’t have the sea legs to cross the Drake Passage, nor the cojones to scare away a rogue fur seal in my way, nor the animal magnetism to attract a group of curious penguins… Look it’s not the smart money bet…” he added. “I mean, I’ve been known to do stranger things (insert canned laughter here).”

Sudol, who plays Queenie in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, adds: “There is a massive movement to protect these waters, which provide invaluable refuge to marine wildlife, and I am thrilled to join Greenpeace as an Antarctic Ambassador! Not only do I get to shout about it everywhere I can, but I also get to put on my life jacket and long johns and go exploring.”

David Harbour and Alison Sudol Daniel Beltra/Greenpeace

RELATED: Celeb Vacations: Reese Witherspoon Hits the Slopes with Her Husband, Hailey Baldwin Finds a Hideout in Jamaica and More!

Their trip comes just weeks after Harbour tweeted at global campaigning organization Greenpeace on Twitter, asking them how many retweets it would take to “send me someplace to tell emperor penguin couples I think they have terrific parenting ideologies?” the actor wrote, adding that he would recreate the dance his Stranger Things character Chief Hopper did in his now-viral meme. “Perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males…”

Greenpeace responded to Harbour’s tweet the next day, telling him, “Hmm, if you get over 200k we’ll ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic and dance with the penguins.”

Hmm, if you get over 200k we’ll ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic and dance with the penguins. #StrangerThings have happened https://t.co/qT78aIcKOw pic.twitter.com/LmmLceE17J — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) January 22, 2018

Harbour took up the challenge and his 824K followers responded by giving him over 200,000 retweets in less than five hours.

And Greenpeace stayed true to their word, too. “Get your dancing shoes on, because you’ll be heading to Antarctica in no time,” they wrote Harbour.

“I invite you to come to our ship in Punta Arenas, Chile at the beginning of February and join our expedition,” said Fernando Romo, the captain of a Greenpeace-chartered boat, in a video back to the star.

Well, @DavidKHarbour, chief mate Fernando just made it official. Get your dancing shoes on, because you'll be heading to the Antarctic in no time. The 'guins are here waiting for you.

🐧💙🐧 pic.twitter.com/0FSJedAG0m — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) January 23, 2018

Harbour has already been documenting his vacation.

“Let’s go to the end of the world already!” he captioned a selfie on Instagram, joking, “‘I hear Antarctica is the perfect place to build my supervillian lair!!’ said my sunglasses…”

He posted another of a sunset over the ocean, with a “no filter” caption.

#nofilter A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Feb 8, 2018 at 4:35pm PST

WATCH THIS: Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour: ‘I Try To Protect Millie Bobby Brown As Much As I Can’

This isn’t the first time Harbour’s fan base on Twitter have rallied to help make dreams come true.

In the past year, Harbour himself has granted wishes to his Stranger Things fans — posing for senior portraits holding a trombone with a high school student and agreeing to officiate a wedding in Illinois in September all simply because his followers were able to get enough support on social media.