People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Home

Stockard Channing Lists Her Airy Hollywood Hills West Home for $2 Million — See Inside

By @lekimble

Posted on

Compass

Stockard Channing‘s airy and open home in Hollywood Hills West is back on the market — with a price cut.

The Good Wife alum’s two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is listed with Compass for $1,849,000. According to Variety, Channing originally listed the home a little over a year ago for $1.9 million.

Compass

Compass

Built in 1950, the midcentury-modern-style home — which is 2,196 square feet — has views of Laurel Canyon. According to Variety, the house sits on a private, tree-lined driveway and on a three-quarter acre property.

Compass

Compass

The home has built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms, and storage cabinets in the living room. The 73-year-old’s kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances.

RELATED VIDEO: Mortgage Payments: How Much Can You Afford?

Compass

Compass

There are two separate outdoor spaces — a private deck off of the master bedroom, and a terrace that overlooks the Canyon.

Compass

Compass

The star, who played Rizzo in Grease, also owns the property next door. That home also has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, in addition to a swimming pool.