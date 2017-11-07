Stockard Channing Lists Her Airy Hollywood Hills West Home for $2 Million — See Inside

Stockard Channing‘s airy and open home in Hollywood Hills West is back on the market — with a price cut.

The Good Wife alum’s two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is listed with Compass for $1,849,000. According to Variety, Channing originally listed the home a little over a year ago for $1.9 million.





Built in 1950, the midcentury-modern-style home — which is 2,196 square feet — has views of Laurel Canyon. According to Variety, the house sits on a private, tree-lined driveway and on a three-quarter acre property.





The home has built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms, and storage cabinets in the living room. The 73-year-old’s kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances.

RELATED VIDEO: Mortgage Payments: How Much Can You Afford?







There are two separate outdoor spaces — a private deck off of the master bedroom, and a terrace that overlooks the Canyon.





The star, who played Rizzo in Grease, also owns the property next door. That home also has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, in addition to a swimming pool.