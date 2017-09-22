Home
Take the Money and Run: Steve Miller Lists His $16 Million Idaho Compound
The property boasts a recording studio, barn and archive building
1 of 6
Steve Miller's Country Compound Rocks
The classic rock legend is prepared to let go of a one-of-a-kind property in Ketchum, Idaho, for $16 million. In addition to his own home, the 13-acre parcel includes several specialized outbuildings including a recording studio, where a number of Steve Miller Band tracks were recorded.
2 of 6
Home on the Range
The sprawling main house, built in 1989, has three bedrooms and four baths, and boasts frontage on two rivers. The grounds also include a gym, tennis court and swimming pool.
Three guest cottages offer comfortable accomodations for visitors like Paul and Linda McCartney.
3 of 6
Soaring Spaces
Inside, the ranch-style layout features cathedral ceilings, massive windows, several fireplaces and a 4+ car garage.
4 of 6
Out of House
A wood-clad art barn, archive building and music studio dot the property, which also offers access to groomed ski and snowshoe trails in the winter and fly fishing in the summer.
5 of 6
Artful Endeavors
The archive building, pictured, features stained glass windows and a custom facility for art storage including a high-security vault for instruments and paintings.
6 of 6
Play Your Music in the Sun
The Steve Miller Band song "Wide River" was recorded in the state-of-the-art studio as a tribute to the Wood River running along the front of the property.
