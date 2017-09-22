Home

Take the Money and Run: Steve Miller Lists His $16 Million Idaho Compound

The property boasts a recording studio, barn and archive building

By

Posted on

More

1 of 6

Engel & Völkers

Steve Miller's Country Compound Rocks

The classic rock legend is prepared to let go of a one-of-a-kind property in Ketchum, Idaho, for $16 million. In addition to his own home, the 13-acre parcel includes several specialized outbuildings including a recording studio, where a number of Steve Miller Band tracks were recorded. 

2 of 6

Engel & Völkers

Home on the Range

The sprawling main house, built in 1989, has three bedrooms and four baths, and boasts frontage on two rivers. The grounds also include a gym, tennis court and swimming pool.

Three guest cottages offer comfortable accomodations for visitors like Paul and Linda McCartney.

3 of 6

Engel & Völkers

Soaring Spaces

Inside, the ranch-style layout features cathedral ceilings, massive windows, several fireplaces and a 4+ car garage. 

4 of 6

Engel & Völkers

Out of House 

A wood-clad art barn, archive building and music studio dot the property, which also offers access to groomed ski and snowshoe trails in the winter and fly fishing in the summer.

5 of 6

Engel & Völkers

Artful Endeavors

The archive building, pictured, features stained glass windows and a custom facility for art storage including a high-security vault for instruments and paintings. 

6 of 6

Engel & Völkers

Play Your Music in the Sun

The Steve Miller Band song "Wide River" was recorded in the state-of-the-art studio as a tribute to the Wood River running along the front of the property.

See Also

More

More