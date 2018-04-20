Southwest Passengers on Deadly Flight Receive $5000 Checks and 'Sincere Apologies' from Airline

Southwest is hoping to make amends with it’s traumatized customers after a deadly in-flight explosion on Tuesday.

Flight #1380 was en route from New York to Dallas when one of the plane’s engines exploded. Shrapnel from the blast broke a window, and one passenger, Jennifer Riordan, was partially sucked out.

The captain, former Navy fighter pilot Tammie Jo Shults, managed to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia, but Riordan succumbed to injuries sustained in the terrifying incident, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Now, Southwest has sent checks for $5000 and an additional $1000 in travel vouchers to at least some of the passengers on board flight #1380, according to CNN.

Amanda Bourman

Survivor Kamau Siwatu, who spoke to the outlet, disclosed that the letter offered “sincere apologies.” It continued, “We value you as our customer and hope you will allow us another opportunity to restore your confidence in Southwest as the airline you can count on for your travel needs. In this spirit, we are sending you a check in the amount of $5,000 to cover any of your immediate financial needs.”

Riordan, a bank executive and mother of two, was the only fatality in the shocking accident, though several other passengers were treated for minor injuries by emergency workers on site.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the explosion according to its chairman Robert Sumwalt.