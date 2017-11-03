Southwest Has Flights Starting at $41 Right Now: See Their Holiday Travel Sale

There’s no place like home for the holidays. And Southwest just made the hectic trip home this year a lot more affordable.

The airline is offering discounted fares on select holiday travel dates to locations across the U.S.

Related: Southwest Is Making Flights to Hawaii Cheaper

The cheapest fares start at $41 for one-way flights between Long Beach, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as $49 from Baltimore/Washington and Cincinnati or Chicago and Cincinnati. There are also many other one-way fares that fall well below $100, allowing you to get home with plenty of gift money to spare.

Other highlights include fares from Los Angeles to Tucson for $80 one-way, New York City to Indianapolis for $59, Nashville to Boston for $98, and Albany to Orlando for $116.

RELATED VIDEO: Southwest Airlines Has the Perfect Solution to Make Your Flights a Lot Less Miserable

Related: This 6-year-old Girl Wants to Be a Pilot so Badly, She Wears a Uniform on Every Flight

Travel dates, however, are limited. Domestic travel is only valid between December 14 and 21, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, December 28 and 29, and between January 1 and 4. While some of the season’s most popular days to travel are blacked out, anyone able to fly out early or travel on the holiday may be able to snag a great deal (and avoid some crowds, too.)

The clock is ticking, though, as travelers must book these holiday deals by November 6. As an added bonus, checked bags are free on Southwest, meaning you’ll have more than enough room for presents and warm winter garb.