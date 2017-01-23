PHOTOS: Peek Inside a SoulCycle Exec’s Bright and Girly Bedroom

A SoulCycle Exec Gives Her Bedroom a Design Workout

Gabby Cohen is always on the go. As the SVP of PR and Brand Strategy for SoulCycle and a mom of two, her schedule is an array of playdates, business meetings and, of course, lots of exercise. But with her calendar full of family and work obligations, Cohen had neglected a very important R&R necessity: her bedroom.

“As a busy mom and wife, I don’t think of myself first, so the rest of the apartment was decorated, but my bedroom was dark and dreary,” Cohen says. Luckily she knows a few things about transformations, so she called on decor site AllModern to help her make over the space with bold prints, modern fixtures and lots of SoulCycle’s signature yellow. “Now it’s the centerpiece of my home and a reflection of who I am!”