Inside Sophia Bush’s ‘Truly Magical’ Girls Trip to Alaska

Forget the beach and frozen drinks — for her latest girl’s trip, Sophia Bush went all out on an Alaskan adventure.

“It was truly magical,” Bush says of her week-long stay at Tordrillo Mountain Lodge. “Sunrises and sunsets were otherworldly. But the most exciting part for me was adventuring. Getting in the rivers and fly fishing.”

For her first visit to the “Last Frontier” Bush enlisted Lel Tone, one of Eddie Bauer’s official tour guides to help her and her girlfriends cross off a few items on their Alaskan bucket list including glacier hiking, and heli-hiking.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon, Kourtney Kardashian, Shay Mitchell and More Celebs Who Know How to Plan an Epic Girls’ Trip

“My best friends are like sisters to me, and we travel really well together,” says Bush. “We all love the great outdoors. So when we get the opportunity to travel together we jump at it. I also just love seeing a group of women excel at activities that have traditionally been represented as more ‘male.’ Badass babes fly fishing? Yes please!”

While her trip may have come to an end, Bush is already planning her next adventure.

“I think there’s an undeniable magic to being outdoors,” she says. “Breathing fresh air and getting your lungs pumping while you connect with the land around you. It lights me up. And it keeps my passion fire for our environment, fighting to protect it, lit and burning!”

RELATED: Julianne Hough Took Her Childhood Friends from Utah on a Luxury Alaskan Cruise: ‘Mormons Gettin’ “High” on a Boat!’

Bush isn’t the only celeb vacationing in Alaska. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka just took their 6-year-twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott on an outdoorsy getaway. “Can’t stop thinking about our Alaskan adventure,” he posted. “Truly a spectacular place!”