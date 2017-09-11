Inside Sophia Bush’s ‘Truly Magical’ Girls Trip to Alaska

Forget the beach and frozen drinks — for her latest girl’s trip, Sophia Bush went all out on an Alaskan adventure.
“It was truly magical,” Bush says of her week-long stay at Tordrillo Mountain Lodge. “Sunrises and sunsets were otherworldly. But the most exciting part for me was adventuring. Getting in the rivers and fly fishing.”
For her first visit to the “Last Frontier” Bush enlisted Lel Tone, one of Eddie Bauer’s official tour guides to help her and her girlfriends cross off a few items on their Alaskan bucket list including glacier hiking, and heli-hiking.
RELATED: Reese Witherspoon, Kourtney Kardashian, Shay Mitchell and More Celebs Who Know How to Plan an Epic Girls’ Trip
My #wcw goes out to the badass babes I was lucky enough to spend the last week with in Alaska. And the leader of our pack was our incredible @EddieBauer Guide, Lel Tone. From the moment our sea plane landed @leltone jumped right into adventure with us, and never missed a beat. Day one, she paddled us to an inlet where the salmon were running to start our fly fishing lessons, and before you knew it, we were catching fish. None of us cared that it was pouring rain (might have had something to do with our bomb rain gear) at all! We stayed out all day getting our casting nailed down. By the end of the week we'd taken the heli up rivers, gone rafting, found some river booty — that's a full box of flies floating by — and caught a whole lot of fish! We released all but one and he was the best dinner I've had in quite some time. We went glacier hiking, with Lel leading us between crevasses and teaching us about the ice, the way it moves, and how it's being effected by climate change. She can spot a moose from the air like nobody I've ever seen — we got to see FOUR! — and she's got one of the best dogs I've ever snuggled. My highlights with Lel are too many to count, but I really loved were the two moments I got to turn the tables and cheer HER on, since she cheered us and taught us and supported us and laughed with us all week. I got to hoot and holler at her while she wake surfed like a pro off the ski boat, and I got to net one of her fish! We were screaming with glee. Lel. Thank you for being such a great mentor. I'm so grateful to call you a new friend. And I cannot wait for our next epic adventure. You're stuck with me now, sister! 🏔👯🐠#LiveYourAdventure #LelYourAdventureToo #EBContributor #Alaska 📸 the bun of side buns @forestwoodward
“My best friends are like sisters to me, and we travel really well together,” says Bush. “We all love the great outdoors. So when we get the opportunity to travel together we jump at it. I also just love seeing a group of women excel at activities that have traditionally been represented as more ‘male.’ Badass babes fly fishing? Yes please!”
While her trip may have come to an end, Bush is already planning her next adventure.
“I think there’s an undeniable magic to being outdoors,” she says. “Breathing fresh air and getting your lungs pumping while you connect with the land around you. It lights me up. And it keeps my passion fire for our environment, fighting to protect it, lit and burning!”
RELATED: Julianne Hough Took Her Childhood Friends from Utah on a Luxury Alaskan Cruise: ‘Mormons Gettin’ “High” on a Boat!’
Bush isn’t the only celeb vacationing in Alaska. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka just took their 6-year-twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott on an outdoorsy getaway. “Can’t stop thinking about our Alaskan adventure,” he posted. “Truly a spectacular place!”