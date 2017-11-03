Shop the Best Weekend Sales on Furniture, Home Goods and Holiday Decor — Yes, Already!

Temps may be cooling down, but the deals are heating up!

With the holidays just around the corner, kitchens and dining rooms are on the brain, and many stores are already discounting chairs, barstools, cookware and more. If a seasonal refresh is what you need, check out the sites below that are cutting costs on all things decorating, from Thanksgiving essentials to Holiday wreaths and garland.

Check out this weekend’s best sales:

ABC Home: Metamorphosis Transformation Sale: up to 70% furniture, rugs, bed & bath and lighting.

AllModern: Dining Sale: Save on last-minute guest prep now through 11/17 with up to 65% off dining tables, chairs, barstools, and more. Holiday New Arrivals: save on 500+ new arrivals for holiday now through 11/11. Living room sale: From 11/3 through 11/16, save up to 65% on area rugs, accent chairs & more.

Birch Lane: October Clearance Sale: Now through 11/6, take up to 80% off dining room, living room, rugs, lighting & more. Room Refresh Sale: From 11/2 through 11/16, take up to 70% off furniture for every room, bedding, décor and more!

Bloomingdale’s: Take an extra 25% off select home items. Valid through 11/4.

Crate & Barrel: Save up to 55% off select Staub cookware and Wusthof cutlery and over 50% off the Calphalon Contemporary Non-Stick Roaster Set; plus, 20% off dining seating, including benches, chairs, barstools & cushions; 20% dinnerware, wine glasses, select serveware, flatware, tablecloths & runners, placemats, napkins & napkin rings through 11/6.

Hayneedle: Bar & Game Room Sale: Score deals on bar stools, home bars, dart boards & more through Nov. 5; Pet Supply Sale: Sit, stay and save an extra 15% with code PETSALE through Nov. 5; Trees & Trim Event: Save on trees, garlands, wreaths & more through Nov. 15; Snowbird Outdoor Sale: Save up to 30% off fire pits, patio furniture & more, plus an extra 10% with code SNOWBIRD through Nov. 15.

Home Depot: Save up to 40% off with appliance special buys.

Houzz: Bar Stool Sale: Save up to 75% off through Nov. 8.

Joss & Main: Now or Never Sale: Now through 11/10, take up to 75% off our favorite pieces – from rugs, upholstery, lighting, and more! And Holiday Must-Haves Sale: Now through 11/7, take up to 80% off holiday must-haves – garlands & greenery, trimmings for the tree, and more!

Kohl’s: Kick Off the Season Sale: Save 50% off cold-weather bedding, plus more savings on select kitchen & dining, bed & bath through Nov. 5.

Lamps Plus: Get Ready for the Holidays – 100s of products offered at up to 50% off regular prices.

Land of Nod: Save 15% off Toys, 20% off stockings and tree skirts, activity tables, Parker Kids chairs, Nod chairs and beanbags; plus save up 80% off sale items across all departments.

Macy’s: Lowest Prices of the Season on Furniture, Mattresses & Rugs through Jan. 31; plus Daylight Savings Event: enjoy deals on select bed & bath, home, kitchen and dining.

Neiman Marcus: Save up to 40% off select kitchen, bedding, bath, furniture, curtains and more home décor; plus: get a boxed set of 4 gifts with qualifying Home purchases of $350 with code HOMEGIFT.

Nordstrome: Fall Sale: Save up to 40% off select bedding, bath, home décor, tabletop & kitchen through Nov. 12.

Pier 1: Take $15 off purchases of $100, $40 off purchases of $200, $100 off purchases of $400 using code SAVEMORE through Nov. 5; Holiday Dining Event: Save 30% off select dining chairs, dining tables, dinnerware, napkins, napkin rings & chargers; plus, save up to 40% off fall décor, 25% off select Christmas trees, 20% off wreaths & garlands and faux fur throws & pillows.

Pottery Barn: Mega Sale: Save up to 70% off hundreds of items, including sofas, dining room, tabletop & bar, lighting, bedroom, bedding, rugs and windows; plus, save 50% off favorite rugs, up to 40% off all lighting, 30% off all throws, 20% off select baskets.

Pottery Barn Kids: Save 30% off holiday bedding, advent calendars & more, up to 30% off sleeping bags & pajamas, 20% off play kitchens, 30% to 60% off luggage.

Pottery Barn Teen: The Big Furniture Event: Save 20% to 50% off beds, dressers, lounge seating & more; plus, save up to 75% off hundreds of new items now on sale.

Sur La Table: Fall Table Sale: Save up to 50% off dinnerware, serving ware, table linens, drinkware, oven-to-table; The Cookware Sale: Save up to 65% off select All-Clad, Scanpan, Staub, Greenpan, Demeyere, KitchenAid and Le Creuset; plus, save up to 45% off Breville ovens, up to 55% off select coffee makers.

West Elm: Save 20% to 40% off sofas, sectionals & chairs; 20% off tabletop & kitchen, media furniture, coffee tables & side tables; up to 60% off markdowns.

Williams Sonoma Home: Save 20% off bedding, bath, throws, faux fur, upholstered furniture.