Reese Witherspoon's Draper James x Crate & Barrel Collab Will Give Your Home 'Southern Flair'

It’s time to party, y’all!

Reese Witherspoon has teamed up with Crate & Barrel to create a line of entertaining essentials with her signature Southern flair. The collection is a collaboration with the actress and producer’s mega-popular lifestyle brand, Draper James, which already sells some home decor alongside its ladylike clothing and accessories.

“Growing up in the South, I’ve learned to love presentation and entertaining, which is why I’m so excited for the Draper James [heart] Crate and Barrel co-branded collection,” Witherspoon tells PEOPLE of the line, which features floral-print dishes and gingham table linens. “It perfectly captures the spirit of Southern get-togethers with a blend of modern style.”

The line, which debuts at Crate & Barrel stores and online on Tuesday, May 1, is all done in outdoor-safe melamine and features Draper James’s signature cheeky catch phrases. Stemless acrylic wine glasses say “cheers y’all,” while napkins and dish towels tell guests to “dig in” or “gimme some sugar.”

Tabletop items range from $9 to $65. A few fashion items also make an appearance, including totes ($125-$165) and a straw hat ($88).

Says Witherspoon, “This charming collection of outdoor accessories is perfect for your next backyard dinner party with friends and family or an afternoon picnic at the beach.”