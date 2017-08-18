Shop Our A-Z Guide for Every Great Furniture and Home Sale Happening this Weekend

All your back-to-school shopping is done, right? Great. Time to get back to the good stuff: outfitting your home and your backyard with the greatest (super discounted) decor finds. Check out the listings below to see what you can save big on this weekend.

AllModern: Up to 65% off patio sets, outdoor dining sets, outdoor rugs (through August 27) and sofas, beds, accent chairs and rugs (through September 6).

Birch Lane: Up to 60% off beds and headboards, nightstands and accent tables and rugs (through August 23)

Crate & Barrel: 15% off upholstery (through September 10).

Hayneedle: Save on sofas, chairs and tables (through August 27). Extra 10% off already reduced prices on select patio sets, Adirondak chairs, porch swings, chaise lounges and hammocks with code OUTDOOR17 (through August 24).

RELATED: This Target Collection Will Be the Best Thing to Happen to your House This Summer

Home Depot: Up to 30% off select storage solutions. 25% off select Bali custom blinds and shades.

Joss & Main: Up to 75% off desks, office seating, accent furniture, lighting and bookcases.

Kohl’s: Save on select kitchen and dining, and bed and bath (through August 20). Extra 20% off select items with code SAVER (through August 15).

Lamps Plus: Up to 50% off lighting fixtures and home decor (through August 20).

Land of Nod: 15% off select desks, bookcases and shelving (through August 21).

Macy’s: Save on select bed and bath, dining and entertaining, furniture, kitchen items, luggage and backpacks, and mattresses. Plus, 25% to 75% off clearance.

Nordstrom: Save on select bedding, bath and home décor.

Pier 1: Up to 20% off all dining seating, canvas wall art, ottomans, desks, bookshelves, mosaics, and mother-of-pearl and capiz shell décor.

Pottery Barn: Up to 20% off one regular-priced item with code SAVE20. Up to 40% off bedding and wool rugs, 30% off pillows, coffee tables and side tables. 20% off mirrors, leather sectionals, sofas and armchairs.

Pottery Barn Kids: Up to 70% off select items including new arrivals, furniture, bedding, bath, decor, rugs and windows. Up to 60% off quilts. Up to 30% off desks and bedroom furniture.

PBTeen: Up to 75% off furniture and new arrivals, bedding. Up to 50% off desks and desk seating. Up to 50% off bedroom furniture.

Rejuvenation: 20% off lighting, furniture and organization.

West Elm: 20% to 30% off all sofas, sectionals, chairs and benches. 20% off coffee and side tables; 50% off outdoor furniture and décor. Up to 40% off furniture and rugs.

Williams Sonoma Home: 20% off all upholstered furniture with code FURNITURE; extra 20% off clearance with code CLEARANCE; up to 50% off outdoor dining, lounge, rugs and pillows with code OUTDOOR

RELATED: The Surprising Information Your Roomba Knows About You

World Market: 25% off purchases of $300 or more; 20% off purchases of $200 or more, 15% off purchases of $100 or more with code BUYSAVEMORE (through August 21).