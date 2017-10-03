Sherwin-Williams Reveals Its 2018 Color of the Year and It’s ‘the Color of Wanderlust’

Sherwin-Williams is feeling beachy about 2018.

The paint company revealed on Tuesday that “Oceanside” will be their Color of the Year. Inspired by travel, the blue-green hue will add an air of mystery and elegance to any space.

“People today have a growing sense of adventure, and it is making its way into even the coziest corners of our homes. We are craving things that remind us of bright folklore, like mermaids and expeditions across continents,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing. “Oceanside is the color of wanderlust right in our own homes.”

RELATED: Every Home Product You Need to Show Your Pumpkin Spice Pride

Although it’s a moodier hue than Behr’s 2018 pick “In the Moment” and Pantone’s 2017 main shade “Greenery,” the messages of relaxing, refreshing and discovering a sanctuary at home inspired each of the choices.

Sherwin-Williams also crafted three palettes — Sincerity, Unity and Connectivity — that include a more in-depth forecast for what colors homeowners can expect to see everywhere next year. “Oceanside” is pulled from the Unity collection, which includes deep red, navy and pink shades.

RELATED: Anthropologie Cancels Orders After Accidentally Selling an $8,000 Couch for $0 and the Internet Is Crushed

“The connection to experiences, thoughts or moments in time is an important facet to life which deeply influenced the color trends that are primed to take hold next year,” Wadden said in a release. “We eagerly await to see how these trends will unfold in the creation of unique new spaces.”