Sharon Stone Shares Inside Her Stunning Family Home, Where She's Lived for 25 Years

Sharon Stone’s Los Angeles home was a literal escape for the actress when she bought it 25 years ago. Following her star turn in the steamy thriller Basic Instinct in 1992, the Golden Globe winner, 60, found her previous house, a modest place with little security, wasn’t quite equipped to ward off her most enthusiastic fans. “All of a sudden, there were crazy stalkers trying to get into my house,” she tells Architectural Digest in the April issue. “The police were there all the time, until they finally had enough. They told me to pack a suitcase because they were taking me to a hotel. I had to find a new home that had proper gates.” RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Gives a Tour of Her $21 Million Dollar Home: ‘There’s Nowhere Else I Want to Be’

Luckily, the new house she found in a pinch ended up being the perfect place for the actress to grow her career, her family — sons Roan, 17, Laird, 12, and Quinn, 11 — and her love for interior design.

“I worked with a château restorer to give the place texture and a sense of history,” she explains of her customization of the property, which was still under construction when she bought it. “We installed an antique-tile floor from Agra in the powder room off the foyer and brought in the dining-room floor from a château in Switzerland. I also put in the moldings, mantels, and other architectural details that are so essential to the integrity of the space.”

Her interior designer and friend, Douglas Truesdale, who recently helped Stone refresh the capacious property, praises her eye for design: “Sharon is an artist with a capital A. Whether it’s acting or photography or decorating, she always brings incredible energy and creativity to the table,” he says. “She’s been all over the world—palaces, yachts, the White House, you name it. She’s a sponge of visual information, and she can tap into all of it when we’re designing.”

The collaborative pair, who she notes don’t have the same taste, but “have a blast together,” started redoing Stone’s guesthouse and pool as a side project, but quickly moved on to a full makeover of the main residence, a process that would take four years.

“We worked so well together and had so much fun that I decided we should do the rest of the house,” says Stone, who next appears in the rom-com All I Wish, in theaters March 30.