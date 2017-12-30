Selena Gomez Hits the Beach in Cabo San Lucas with Friends Ahead of New Year's Eve

Selena Gomez is ending 2017 on sunny note.

The 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer escaped to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for New Year’s Eve weekend, where she was seen splashing in the waves Friday alongside pals Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Barry, and Ashley Cook in an Instagram photo shared to Stevens’ page.

“Our 6th New Years together!” Stevens captioned the group shot. “Grateful for so many amazing memories.”

It wasn’t just the four friends. Other photos on Instagram show that BFFs Caroline Franklin, Theresa Marie Mingus, Rebeka Walters, and Tanya Rad are also along for the trip.

Many of the friend’s boyfriends appear to be joining them, though it’s unclear whether Gomez’s on-again, off-again beau Justin Bieber is there.

On Friday he posted a video to Instagram Stories showing a colorful hand-drawn picture that read “His Perfect Love” from a sprawling sunny tropical estate. The clip was set to worship band Hillsong UNITED’s 2007 track, “Hosanna.”

@justinbieber via Instagram Stories #justinbieber A post shared by Justin Bieber News (@kbiebercrew) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:54pm PST

REALTED: A Complete History of Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez’s On-Again, Off-Again Relationship

Gomez and Bieber — who dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2015 — have been spending a lot of time together in the wake of Gomez’s split from ex-boyfriend The Weeknd in October.

She was first spotted spending time with Bieber, 23, that same month, going on a bike ride and attending church together. The former flames have continued to fuel reconciliation rumors since then, even sharing smooches at Beiber’s hockey games.

Still, despite what it looks like, the reunited pair still aren’t officially boyfriend and girlfriend and are receiving guidance from Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz about their relationship, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE.

“They don’t want to repeat the same patterns as before. They’ve clearly had issues in the past, so they’re receiving some guidance from Carl,” a Gomez insider said. “[They] love each other [and] truly do want the best for each other.”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Jeff Spicer/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Reveals She Is Recovering From a Kidney Transplant Due to Lupus

Her relationship with Bieber isn’t the only major milestone Gomez has crossed this year.

In September, the actress shocked when she announced that, due to lupus complications, she’d received a kidney transplant from her best friend Francia Raisa over the summer.

“She saved my life… I feel incredibly lucky,” Gomez said in November at Billboard‘s 2017 Women in Music event, where she was honored with the Women of the Year award. Raisa, who has been Gomez’s close confidant for nearly eight years, presented her with the trophy.

“Honestly, I couldn’t be more grateful for the position that I’ve been given in my career from 7 to 14 to now. I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply because I knew that I wanted to be a part of something great, I wanted people to feel great,” Gomez added. “I feel like for me, with my music, I’ve been able to illustrate the things that I want. And I’m reminded by a team of people who believe in me even when I don’t myself and I couldn’t be more luckier.”