Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells New York City Apartment with Blocked Views for $5.7 Million After Four Years on the Market

After practicing patience for the past four years, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally unloaded his New York City apartment for $5.7 million.

Originally listed for $8.5 million in 2012, the Midtown Manhattan pad has undergone several price reductions, according to the Wall Street Journal. Whitney Didier of Douglas Elliman took over the property in June 2016, pricing it at $6.5 million. In March, it sold to an all-cash buyer for $800,000 under asking. Combs, 47, reportedly paid $3.82 million for it in 2005.

The one-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom apartment is nestled on the 66th floor of the Park Imperial Building, a luxury tower that has, according to the New York Observer, seen several residents put their homes on the market since a new skyscraper began construction nearby, obscuring its incredible views. Law & Order SVU’s Christopher Meloni and Deepak Chopra, both listed their homes in 2012 according to The Real Deal.

Although originally a three bedroom, Combs renovated the 2,292-square-foot property into a one-bedroom retreat better suited for entertaining. An open concept living room with a dining area and multiple seating spots for guests to enjoy the massive TV/media setup are a few of the upgrades the entertainer added.

The small but mighty kitchen is outfitted a Miele cooktop, oven, and dishwasher, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The modern cabinetry and sleek tile floors also add an air of elegance to the space.

In the customized master bath, heated floors offer a spa-like touch to the already serene scheme. The bedroom, situated off of the living room, is minimalist in style. But with a spectacular skyline view, who needs art?

Combs has been in need of some positive news of late. The rapper and entrepreneur is on the mend from a recent knee surgery. No doubt this long overdue change to his real estate portfolio will lift his spirits.